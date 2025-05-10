



Liverpool Vooruit Mohamed Salah and Arsenal -striker Alessia Russo have won the football writers Association Awards for men's and women's player of the season. Salah has scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists to help Liverpool win the Premier League title, with the record being broken for most target involvement in one 38-game Premier League campaign. The Egyptian also scored three goals and offered four assists when Liverpool reached the last 16 of the Champions League. Last month the 32-year-old signed a new two-year contract to stay in Anfield until 2027. Salah won 90% of the votes cast by more than 900 FWA members and marked the biggest winning margin this century. Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk came in second in the mood, with Newcastle striker Alexander Isak Third and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice fourth. Salah joins Thierry Henry as the only player who wins the prize three times. Russo beat the winner of last year Khadija Shaw to become the second Arsenal player who won the prize. The striker of England scored 12 goals and this season set two more in the Women's Super League, with Arsenal 12 points drift from Champions Chelsea with one more match. The 26-year-old scored eight goals and offered two assists during the 14-game run from her side to the Women's Champions League final, where Arsenal will be confronted with holders Barcelona in Lisbon on 24 May. Arsenal teammate Mariona Caldentey finished third in the mood with Chelsea defender Millie Bright Fourth.

