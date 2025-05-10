



SUncle holds the best of him like Robert Crawley, Count of Grantham, in Downton Abbey. For others it is as Mr. Brown in the Paddington Movies. And then there are people who worship him like Douglas Bellowes, a respectable news anchor that is knocked down by a sexist joke in the ITVX series Douglas has been canceled. But it is not necessary to bicker to view Hugh Bonneville in just about everything. Next: he plays a police officer in The gold, A crime drama that visits the greatest golden robbery of Britains again will broadcast that Masterpiece On PBS this summer. And then, on September 12, Downton Abbey: The Grand Final Will arrive in theaters. But first: Bonneville shares his most important components of the good life. Ashley Baker Airline: Where the welcome is real and your neighbor has peppermints.

Airport: Every airport where the luggage is waiting is shorter than the flight.

Bag: I spent months hunting for a replacement for my rotting, very popular bag enough for a script, a laptop and overnight stays. And Lo, while one afternoon in Paris I walked through Rue Faubourg Saint-Honor, a Berluti bag swung to me. It was ridiculously expensive, but it has been over my shoulder since then, although it now looks like its owner.

Bedtime: Box Breaths. I never get further than the thir

Bike: As a child I envied the boys in my street who had a helicopter, or the younger family member of the chipper. Long chair, steer like a Harley, usually with tassels that clap the end of the end. A year, as a birthday present, I got a racing bike with drop steering. A raleigh. Ten gears, built for serious cycling. I was not a serious cyclist. I accepted it with the small grace that I could collect, while Dave Boris was over on his purple stallion. Nowadays, something electric, thank you very much.

Breakfast, weekend: Yogurt, mandarin, dates, granola, pomegranate. Splash of honey.

Auto: I dumped my Tesla before it became fashionable to do this. In the 1970s I caught my aunt triumph deer. She effortlessly looked cool on the steering wheel. But then she sold it before I even succeeded. I was furious. So I transferred my affections to the Mercedes W113 Slthe Pagoda. If someone has a spare cheap, I am your husband. I am currently driving a VW golf and I will continue to send an e-mail that I could have a lawsuit in my favor. On the other hand, the lawyer of a Nigerian prince continues to tell me that I have money on my path. What to do?

Child: Someone who answers your text within one week.

