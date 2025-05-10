For sale dates set for 25 football mini-plan and single game tickets





Columbus, OhioThe Ohio State University Department of Athletics has set the dates on sale to buy football tickets with one game and to select games for the pick 3 mini-plan option for the 2025 house football season in Ohio Stadium in Ohio. The dates for the Mini-Plan Sale and Single Game Tickets for students, members of Alumni Association and the general public are as follows: May 27-6: Student Ticket Request Process OpenS (eligible students receive direct communication to their OSU e-mail address in mid-May.);

Student Ticket Request Process OpenS (eligible students receive direct communication to their OSU e-mail address in mid-May.); 16 /10 June Edt Choose 3mini plan; Fans can build their own mini plan by selecting one of these two games (Grambling of Rutgers) and two games from this trio of games: Ohio University, Minnesota and UCLA;

Choose 3mini plan; Fans can build their own mini plan by selecting one of these two games (Grambling of Rutgers) and two games from this trio of games: Ohio University, Minnesota and UCLA; June 24 /10 am Osu Alumni Association Members Single Game Presale;

The prices for the Pick 3mini plan start as low as $ 190. Depending on the availability, fans can choose the best available seats from multiple price zones in Ohio Stadium to build their package. Where available, the ticket prices for one game will start as low as $ 64 and will vary between price zones and opponents. Verified Resell cards Single game tickets for some games will be sold out. However, it is important to note that verified resale tickets are resale Ticketmaster.com " http://go.osu.edu/fbtix And via the Ohio State Buckeyes app. The Ministry of Athletics encourages fans to protect themselves against possible fraud by using these sites to buy resale tickets about other resale ticket options. Fans must be aware that tickets that have been purchased at other resale marketplaces are not guaranteed as valid for access to the location. Fans who buy tickets of unauthorized sources assume that the risk that tickets are falsified or the barcodes are invalid. 2025 Ohio State football schedule August 30 Texas

September 6 Grambing

September 13 Ohio University September 20

September 27 in Washington

October 4 Minnesota October 11 in Illinois

October 18 in Wisconsin

October 25

November 1 Penn State November 8 in Purdue

November 15 UCLA

November 22 Rutgers November 29 in Michigan #Gobucks

