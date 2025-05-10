Sports
Lawyer goes through surveillance videos at Hockey Sexual Assault Trial
Content warning: This story contains accusations of sexual violence.
London, Ont. The complainant in the process of sexual violence for five former Nhlers was challenged on Friday about her memory of who bought the drinks she consumed in a bar before the alleged incident of June 2018.
The woman, known as EM in judicial documents because of a publication ban on the name of her, answered from elsewhere in the courthouse via CCTV to continuous interrogation by lawyer Daniel Brown, who represents Alex Forenton.
In a statement to the police in 2018 and an investigation into Hockey Canada in 2022, EM said she bought herself two shots during Jacks on 18-19 June 2018, but did not buy any drinks for the rest of the night.
Brown took her through surveillance videos who seem to show her that they pay for more drinks after the first two shots she and a friend bought.
You said you was wrong in 2022 because you hadn't looked at your statement from 2018, Brown said to em Why did you say that in 2018?
I can't remember that I said I didn't buy my own drinks, em. I said for the large part of the night that I did not pay for a drink.
Brown she wondered why she didn't mention her a friend from high school, was a bouncer at Jacks. The two appear in security video to do a side and have a conversation at the back of the bar near cash machines.
Brown suggested that EM did not mention the bouncer because he could hurt her story about others who bought her drinks. Brown also suggested that the bouncer could have helped her if she felt in trouble with the men's group at some point in the night.
I try to tackle my own problems, she says. The thought did not occur to me.
For other reasons, the friendship with the bouncer was not mentioned in her earlier statements, EM said.
He would have no idea what happened later in the room, she said.
I was really ashamed of what happened to me and I didn't want anyone I knew to know what had happened to me.
She pressed Brown on her answers several times and repeatedly asked her to answer the question that was asked and not to explain further, a joint request under the defense. Brown also followed answers, as I don't know if I don't remember a similar line of questions.
Assistant -crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham was on this tactic a number of times and responded with the equivalent of an objection that EM had already answered the question.
You try to let me guess everything I say, em responded to brown.
I give you my truth. You push me as an answer. I say, I don't know, you try to discredit myself. I say something else, you try to discredit myself.
Brown follows that later with, that was your truth, but not theTruth, right?
EM said she did her best to help the police during the 2018 interview about what she remembered about conversations with Michael McLeod, Brett Howden and others are present that night.
I don't remember conversations. I was really drunk, said Em, who was investigated this week by three lawyers. Just not your problem, right? It's this problem for boys? Brown said, which Cunningham stood to say that the remark was not appropriate.
Justice Maria Carroccia voted in and Brown apologized for the comment.
McLeod, 27, is accused of two counts of sexual abuse, including one with regard to helping in the violation. Dillon Dube, 26, Cal Foote, 26, Foreenton, 25 and Hart, 26, are each accused of one count of sexual violence. All have not guilty of their charges.
For the fifth consecutive day, an increased number of demonstrators greeted the players on the stairs before they entered the courthouse through the front doors. CBC reported that Brown was on his way to court.
Brown's cross -hearing is expected to continue on Monday to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. Lawyers for Dube and Foote is also expected to cross next week.
