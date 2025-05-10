MOC affects a snubed player

They added that the plan to attract a table players born abroad was actually part of a package presented by the previous Malta Table Tennis Association Committee in an attempt to increase the Lat of Local Talent. However, they said that the MOC eventually came in after some members of the association had not attended countless meetings.

In a statement, the MOC said that although it is very nice to be the national champion of a small state, it gives more weight to table tennis players who fight in countries with a higher standard.

This is the MOCS statement complete:

It is good to mention Mr Grixti and to remember that the plan to start development goes far back to June 2022 in which the previous committee Malta Table Tennis Association (MTTA) presented a package to attract players at a higher level to Malta in an attempt to bring a higher level, but some members failed.

This did not leave an option for the previous committee members, but to ask for help from the MOC.

This way of acting was necessary because the Malta Table Tennis Association experienced considerable administrative challenges.

In July 2022, the Maltese Olympic Committee intervened and planned two meetings with the entire MTTA committee in an attempt

To support and stabilize the situation. However, both meetings did not take place if the same members who had not participated before remained absent.

As a result, the MOC had to move further to ensure continuity and to guarantee the interests of the sport and its athletes during this period of uncertainty.

In 2023, the MTTA was temporarily administered by the MOC in an attempt to keep the sport up. At that time, the MOC had no choice but to concentrate on the 2023 games of the small states of Europe and to offer the best support to keep the sport alive.

After the matches, MOC gave support to all the athletes who attended the youth championships.

Those who traveled to the training camp in Germany (to the international academy of which one of the indirectly mentioned athletes was and is in the team) and for the athletes in the scheme, personal travel plans were reimbursed to improve their sport. It is good to mention, since Mr Grixti did not do this that he is one of the athletes who has benefited from these opportunities for many years.

In his efforts to ensure that athletes get the right development opportunities, the MOC renewed the development schedule of the athlete after GSSE 2023.

The schedule involves athletes in categories based on their level, and not in any way.

Unfortunately, it seems that Mr Grixti still believes that he only understands personal financing through support. Fortunately to develop this schedule, MOC collaborated with other National Olympic Committees (NOCS) to develop the route of athlete's development. Path

Ensures that financial support is offered to our best athletes together with related services, this includes access to a gym, medical, physiotherapy, coaching schedules, etc.

Nevertheless, an athlete must demonstrate that he deserves to be part of this schedule if the aforementioned taxpayers are not wasted money. Something that both MOC and Mr Grixti agree with.

If a small state it is very nice to be the national champion, but the weight given to the title is not high.

Compete abroad, more importantly. Competing abroad at a higher level than Malta is crucial to evaluate the actual competence and level of an athlete.

In 2024, discussions began to find a long -term solution and in fact MOC together with the MTTA set a development place for our young people and helped the older athletes to attend

These sessions.

Grixti only attended two sessions from the beginning of March 2025 and claimed that he is training 18 hours a week. As can be seen in the selection conditions, the presence, technology, skills and fitness level are also factors and the MOC must evaluate them together with the trajectory for improvement and tactical plan to have positive results.

During this season, Mr Grixti only played in one of the two local ranking tournaments. What is even more important is that Mr Grixti was also offered twice to represent our nation in approved MOC International competitions for evaluation, but he refused to attend. MOC understands and appreciates that he is a student in his last year of the university and we take this opportunity to wish him public happiness for his exams, but this does not give an advantageous excuse against the other players who have attended training and competitions.

Like everything in life, every person and entity have its priorities.

The MOC accepts that Mr. Grixtis priorities were his studies, but Mr Grixti must accept that the MOC should choose the best team for Malta.

It is advisable for Mr Grixti to ensure that not unclear and incorrect information about the MOC and team members/players writes, only to create hatred against Maltese sports and Maltese athletes.

Good to mention that the players try to attack Mr Grixti, given back to the country. One of them has lived since 2011, in which the player not only represented Malta, but also helped and coached athletes of an academy.

It must be mentioned that Mr Grixti played a few games in the Slovak competition thanks to her support.

Another athlete has trained from 2005 with the National Team of Malta for most GSSE editions, although she was not part of the selected team, which currently has training opportunities to female athletes. Another athlete had offered the same thing to the male

Athletes specifically to the team of GSSE2023 (of which Mr. Grixti was part), free training with his club in another country.

Last but not least, one must mention, the family of another athlete has an international academy and a number of domestic athletes have followed a training and has always made themselves available to welcome Maltese players.

In fact, an athlete lived at this academy for 6 months last year.

It is very disturbing if Mr Grixti feels suitable to be part of the team while pointing out the mistakes he takes on and invents the rest of the team while he presses them poorly.

It must be pointed out that the athletes with whom he shared the same uniform in 2023 are the same that he and other athletes have offered a number of opportunities. If you are not part of a team at your own discretion, it will not be accepted.

Team Malta must be united in every match to be successful.

May Mr Grixti be reminded that during the last edition when he was held in Malta, Mr Grixti chose to leave the team halfway with the excuse to study instead of cheering and supporting the victory.

The MOC has made its position on this issue clear, according to earlier e -mail correspondence and therefore it now regards as a closed case.