Zhao Xintongs Historic World Snooker Championship title is set to encourage the game to even greater heights in China, and led to predictions that could dominate the country to dominate the sport.

The 28-year-old left-handed defeated three-time world champion Mark Williams from Wales in Sheffields Crucible Theater on 5 May to become the first Asian to achieve the biggest prize of Snookers.

Zhao celebrated the Chinese flag over his shoulders and, at home, he is praised as a national hero, his victory that becomes viral on social media in the country.

His 20 -month suspension in 2023 for his small involvement in a gambling scandal, with nine other Chinese snookers also prohibited, is largely forgiven.

My phone has not stopped calling phone calls from media and parents, Zhang Dongtao, head coach at the Beijing-based World Snooker Academy that has trained the most Chinas stars, including Zhao told AFP.

Snooker has long been characterized in China by dingy halls full of smoke and considered a pastime for vain drifters, abolished by parents as a waste of time compared to school studies.

However, the sport has been a flourish since an 18-year-old thing Junhui who burst on stage two decades ago and defeated Scotsman Stephen Hendry to win the China open.

Many Chinese Pro players, including Zhao, call thing as inspiring to record the sport, which currently has an estimated 50 million.

Chinese are 10 of the top 32 players in the world and China has more than 300,000 snooker or billiards clubs, compared to 34,000 in 2005, according to the state media.

An industrial report from Shangqi Consulting appreciated the country's billiard market, including Snooker, with 37 billion Yuan (S $ 6.64 billion) in 2023 and predicted that this could double in the coming years.

At the World Snooker Academy in Beijing, a replica of the Masters trophy, another of the most coveted prices, you can see as inspiration.

Our entire focus is on youth training to help them reject bad habits in life and in their snooker technology, and to absorb positive influences during their development years, Zhang said.

Competition is the key to training, with the academy each semester having six internal tournaments.

While Snooker is still missing the prestige of Olympic events such as table tennis and badminton in China, there has been a dramatic change in attitudes in the last two decades, Zhang added.

The Chinese market is huge. Investors are abundant, they can sponsor some tournaments and the prize money for competitions is very high, he said.

With qualifying events for Snooker's large tournaments, almost all in Great Britain, Chinese players usually go abroad as soon as they become professional.

Many end up in Sheffield in Noord -England, some come as young as 17 to chase their snooker dreams. Zhao trains Victoria Snooker Academy run on the China, just a short walk from the melting pot.

The work ethics of the Chinese players is just incredible, said Lucky Vatnani, a former Indian player and now manager of the Ding Junhui Snooker Academy, also in Sheffield.

They play seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. I don't see that many English players do. Their only goal is to play snooker.

Seven-time world champion Ronnie Osullivan has warned that rising talent in Great Britain is thin on the ground, especially compared to China, of which he said it was champions thanks to the financing of the Chinese government. AFP

