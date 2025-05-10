Five Stars Ol is trying to plan an official visit to Michigan's football





With the recent news that the Michigan football coaching staff is not on the road in the coming weeks Due to the last self -imposed fines There can be a silence from Burgertgate when recruiting content until the official visit season starts at the beginning of June. Nevertheless, we have a number of updates to still get to today's recruitment round, and we will start with a top objective for attack. Michigan still in the mix with five -star ol Darius Gary Is seen as one of the best attacking rulers in the entire class of 2026. The five stars (no. 29 general) Virginia native visited Ann Arbor this spring and is a top goal for Grant Newsome and Sherrone Moore. Michigans offensive line sells itself, Gray told ON3S EJ Holland ($). What coach Newsome and coach Moore have done with the attacking line is great. They sent six to the NFL in one year. That is unheard of and shows the development that is going on in Michigan. With a charged official visiting schedule with visits to the state of Ohio, Penn State, Clemson, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU and South Carolina, there is no room for Michigan to compress an official this summer. However, the hope is that Gray will return to Ann Arbor for a competition this fall before he makes his decision closer to the signing day in December. Michigan is still in the top for me and my family, Gray said. It is a school that will take into account. After they won the national championship, I knew I had to go there. They have exceeded my expectations so far. Top-50 DB hoping to officially visit Michigan Benjamin of itA top-50 general talent and no. 5 Safety in the 2026 class, hopes to officially visit Michigan this summer, he said ON3S Ethan McDowell ($). He still has to plan official visits, but Ann Arbor is until his destinations in June. The 6-foot, 170-pound Californian resident plays in Oak Christian (the same school as Zach CharbonNet) and visited this spring. He has a strong relationship with position coach Lamar Morgan, which is one of the reasons why he is so interested in the Wolverines. According to McDowell, other schools in the mix are for Benjamin Oregon, USC, Georgia, Texas, Miami, UNC and Washington. Four-star WR schedules officially visit Michigan According to ON3S Holland ($), 2026 four -star wide recipient Zion Robinson Has locked up an official visit to Michigan for the weekend of 13 June. The Wolverines offered Robinson back in January, and although she struck in communication with Robinson, according to Holland they did well to get in touch with him and to give him a priority. Robinson, originally from Ohio and has family in the midwest but currently lives in Texas, is also considering strong Miami, Stanford and TCU. The only other official visit that he has in the books for the time being is the weekend of 20 June for Miami. On 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, Robinson is tested as the general prospect no. 132 in the class on 247Sports Composite, together with the number 20 wide receiver and the number 19 player from Texas. Fasting 2026 four -star cornerback Khary Adams tries to fit in (an official visit to) Michigan, he said 247Sports Brian Dohn ($). He already has civil servants on Tap to South Carolina (30 May 1-June), Penn State (6-8 June), Notre Dame (13-15 June) and Oregon (20-22 June).

2026 four -star cornerback Jordan Thomas has been set to announce his commitment next Monday 12 May, according to ON3S Steve Wiltfong ($). He will choose between Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Auburn.

