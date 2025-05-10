Virginia Men Tennis | Virginia organizes Arizona on Saturday in NCAA round of 16





Charlottesville, va. The Virginia Mens Tennis Team (22-7) organizes no. 10 seed Arizona (26-4) in the round of 16 of the NCAA Mens Tennis Team Championship 2025 on Saturday (May 10) at 1 p.m. The game is planned to be played outside in the Virginia Tennis Facility in the Boars Head Resort. Check Virginias Social Media Accounts for weather -related changes. Admission is free. Match Information The competition is covered with the Cracked Racquets Cross Court on their YouTube channel

Individual court flows will also be available at Virginiassports.com

Live scoring will be available for the competition

The winner of the Charlottesville Super Regional will continue to the final site, Baylor's Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas, where they are confronted against the winner of the Fort Worth Super Regional (TCU, UCF) in a quarter -final match on Friday 16 May Virginia & NCAA Team Championship The Cavaliers are looking for their seventh NCAA title. Virginia recently won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2022 and 2023

This is UVAS 21st consecutive NCAA Championship -performance

The Cavaliers went on to the NCAA round of 16 in 19 of the last 20 championships

The Cavaliers reached the quarterfinals in 17 of the last 19 championships

Virginia is the number 7 seed in this year tournament Cavalier Notes Virginia is the number 4 ranked team in the latest ITA team ranking and the number 7 seed in the championship

The Cavaliers wiped both Buckknell and Princeton 4-0 in Charlottesville last weekend to reach the round of 16

UvA has included nine wins at opponents who are currently in the top 30 of the ITA team ranking list. The Cavaliers have two victories on the then. 1 ranked team in the ranking (Texas, Wake Forest)

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich is bound by the team leader in Singles wins this year with 22. He has a 16-5 record in double matches with a 10-2 digit that plays in court two. He is one of the two cavaliers in the Ita Singles rankings, which comes in at number 32

First -year student Rafael Jdar is the highest ranked singles player in the ACC and arrives at number 4 in the ranking. He has an 18-2 general record of the season with a 14-1 record that plays on the top Singles Court

JDAR closed the conference game in the regular season with an unbeaten 8-0 singles record

Virginia has a 20-4 record this season on the top Singles Court

Junior Mans Dahlberg is bound for the team leader in Singles wins this season with Dietrich. He is currently on a win of nine games in completed competitions

Dahlberg is 8-3 in court five this year and 7-3 in court six

First-year Jangjun Kim has a 16-5 record in double competitions this season. He is 8-2 in court five and 6-1 in the court six this year

Dietrich and Dahlberg Leiden the team in Doubles in the season with 14. The couple is currently number 31 in the Ita Doubles Rankings

Graduated student James Hopper and first -year Keegan Rice are in second place in the team in Doubles -victories with 11. The couple is the highest ranked cavalier Doubles team and appears at number 23 in the Doubles ranking list. The couple has a 6-3 record playing at the Top Dubbelshof

Hopper and Jdar finish the Cavaliers in the Doubles ranking list, which arrive at number 89 Scouting Arizona This will be the first meeting ever between Virginia and Arizona

The Wildcats won the Big 12 Championship title in their first year in the competition

Arizona is number 10 in the ITA team ranking and is also the 10-seed

The Wildcats have arranged two players in the top 10 in the ITA Singles Rankings

Colton Smith won the Big 12 Player of the Year and is number 5 in Singles

Jay Friend is number 6 in Singles

The Wildcats have one ranked double team: No. 45 Inaki Cabrera-Bello and Colton Smith

This is the third straight sweet 16 for Arizona

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2025/05/09/virginia-hosts-arizona-on-saturday-in-ncaa-round-of-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos