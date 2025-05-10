



Herning, Denmark-de United States Whyed Denmark 5-0 on the opening day of the Ice Hockey World Championship on Friday. Matty Beniers led the Americans with two goals, Cutter Gauthier and Mason Lohrei had a goal and an assist each, and Logan Cooley also scored in a group B match. Michael Kesselring had two assists and goalkeeper Joey Daccord registered 26 Saves in the Shutout. “Every time a keeper gets a shutout is a team result,” said Daccord after his debut on the worlds. Matty Beniers celebrates one of his two goals against Denmark on Friday. Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP Gauthier opened the score from the lock with 2:08 in the opening period. Cooley doubled the advantage of a power play, Beniers added a rebound in the middle period and Lohrei brought the score at 4-0 from the point halfway through the last period. Beniers skipped a blow for his second with 3:44. Sweden delighted at home public Sweden excluded Slovakia 5-0 to surprise the home crowd in Stockholm in group A. Mikael Backlund, Leo Carlsson and Jonas Brodin scored 8:37 apart in the second part of the opening period to give Sweden an impressive 3-0 lead. Elias Lindholm extended it to 4-0 in the second and Mika Zibanejad ended it in the last period. Backlund and Lindholm have each added an assist. Sweden won the championship when it took place in Stockholm last time in 2013. Czechs prevail in OT Defending champion the Czech Republic previously previously prevailed in the overtime to beat Switzerland 5-4 in a rematch of last year's final. Roman Cervenka scored the winner 2:30 in the extension of the left circle after David Pastrnak fed him with his second assist at Herning. Czech Lukas Sedlak tied the game on 4 on 4 by a rebound on a power play with 3:47 over to force overtime. Matej Stransky, Filip Zadina and Filip Pyrochta also scored for the Czechs, who defeated the Swiss 2-0 in the final in Prague last year. Christian Marti, Damien Riat, Sandro Schmid and Sven Andrighetto scored for Switzerland. Finland Austria covered 2-1 in Stockholm. The tournament is the last international men's test before the Winter Games of 2026 in Italy, where NHL players return to the Olympic Games after 12 years.

