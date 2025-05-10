Girls Tennis: Championship final for Individual State Championship





AURORA – The Matchups Championship are set for all three classifications of the 2025 Girls Tennis Individual State Championships. The 3a and 4A finals are played next to the third place games in Memorial Park in Colorado Springs (3A) and Pueblo City Parkin Pueblo (4A) starting at 9 am on Saturday. In Denver Tennis Park, the 5a tournament starts third place at 8:30 am Amwith, followed by the championship final at 10 am Brackets 5A Championship Ralston Valley brought all seven lines to the final, while Cherry Creek received five lines, with the two meetings in all four double matches and no. 3 singles. In No. 1 Singles, Ralston Valleys Emerson Bonner will look at Dethrone Valor -Christenen Caroline Daughter, who won last year's state title, and In No. 2 SinglesRock Canyons Sanskriti Sinha will compete against Ralston Valleys Scarlett Lutz. From there it will all Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek. In No. 3 SinglesRalston Valleys Anna Curran is confronted with Cherry Ceks Zoe Hochstadt. In No. 1 doubleIt will be Ralston Valleys Adia Farling and Cassidy Gordon vs. Cherry Creeks Elena Sepesi and Zoey Hao, while In No. 2 DoubleRalston Valleys Kylie Engelsman and Olivia Hendrickson compete against Cherry Creeks Karissa Manley and Elizabeth Harbaugh. In No. 3 DoubleRalson Valleys Mataya Farling and Julia Campbell will be confronted with Cherry Creeks Dylan Milo and Sydney Wadsworth, and in No. 4 Double, Ralston Valleys Kate Decker and Sophia Baig will look to get past Cherry Creeks Ashley Geoghegan and Chagajee Colburn. 4A Championship Kent Denver will be shown in all seven individual finals, and the Sun Devils will each be confronted with Mullen and Cheyenne Mountain in three of the lines. In No. 1 Singles, Niwots Saha Kolli Advanced and is given the opportunity to include two -time defending state champion Lila Moldenhauer van Kent Denver. Cheyenne Mountain takes on Kent Denver in the other two singles and the number 1 double events, while Cheyenne Mountains Rose Katen Kent Deventoria Strobos plays In No. 2 Singles And Cheyenne Mountains Sophie Zhou will be confronted with Kent Denvers Ellie Strobos In No. 3 Singles. In Doubles will know Denvers Duo by Annie Goldmanis and Nora Rapp will try to pass Cheyenne Mountains Saphron Heroldt and Mary Koury Double at number 1While it knows the vs. Mullen will be in the other three Doubles events. In No. 2 DoubleMullens Ali Croci and Alexa Valdez will take on Kent Denvers Claire Bookmyer and Sofia Begal, while in Mullens Grace Jeffers and Jordan Alexander are against Kent Denvers Samantha Brenner and Sofia Pina In No. 3 Double. In No. 4 DoubleMullens Jane Roth and Addie Aragon take the court with Kent Denvers Margaux Lively and Hallie Silverman. 3A Championship There will be a first champion In No. 1 SinglesSuch as St. Marys Academys Ellie White the second -year second -year student, Mira Leon from Colorado Academy. In No. 2 SinglesPeak to Peaks Sydney Lewis will be confronted with Vail Christians Alexa Blanch, while No. 3 singleswill vail -Christenen Heidi Iverson vs. Prospect Ridge Academys Maya Anderson contain. In No. 1 double, Peak to Peaks Duo by Sydney Parkinson and Molly Kolachov will court with Colorado Academys Anna Johnson and Storm Bearley, while Vail Christians autumn Woods and Camden all come across No. 2 doubles. No. 3 doubles Will prospect Ridge Academys Amelia Wagoner and Natalie Rooks against Peak to Peaks Jolie Sasseville and Abby Fitzgerald, and contain No. 4 doubles St. Marys Academys Mary Kate Reagan-Wilson and Emalisa Martinez will see Timnaths Mia Dixon and Natalie Irby.

