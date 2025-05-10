



Virat Kohli will withdraw from Testcricket prior to Indias upcoming five-match tour by England, according to reports from The Indian Express. The reports say that Kohli has told officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he does not want to participate in the series against England that starts in Headingley on 20 June. The publication also said that high officials from the BCCI asked to stay the 36-year-old with the team until the end of the Tour after earlier this week Kapitein Rohit Sharma announced his retirement of test cricket. Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports, is the only place to watch every afl game this Saturday live. Catch all action in 4K, without advertising breaks while playing. New at Kayo? Buy your first month for just $ 1. Limited time offer. He has decided and informed the board that he will continue test cricket, BCCI sources told the Kohli newspaper. The BCCI has encouraged him to reconsider while the crucial tour comes from England. He still has to return to the request. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Sharma was dropped sensational for the serial final in the SCG against Australia in January, and during that loss of six wicket for visitors, The Indian ExpressAlso reported on fractures in the dressing room under coach Gautam Gambhir who blew up with the players after their last day capitulation in the MCG. So because it is an unstable time for the team, the departure of Kohli and his successor as a skipper would at the same time leave a gaping hole outside the field and in the Indian top order, despite their struggles, prior to a crucial series. Kohli broke a century of drought of more than a year in the series opener in Perth with an unbeaten ton during Indias Second Innings, but he only collected 190 runs on an average of 23.75 with a next highest score of 36 when Australia had recovered the Border Gavaskar -Trophy. The Australian Quicks found routine Kohlis Buitenrand while he was caught behind the Wicket for all nine resignation in the series. From the back of it, the swinging and seamry Dukes -Bal in England was a threat in England – Kohli on average 33.21 in 17 tests in England with two centuries – and the Indian Express also reported that the superstar is considering retiring from Red Ball and Pink Ball Cricket Underdewee. In 123 test competitions, Kohli has 9230 runs at 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. His average, however, was a large part of his career north of 50, but since 2020 he scored three hundred and an average of 30.72. Kohli was part of the Indian Odi-Line-Up who won the Champions Trophy earlier this year, but called the time on his international T20 career after Indias Triumph in the West Indies last year. That did not reduce its IPL form, scored 505 points, only five points behind competition leader Suryakumar Yadav, with an average of 63.12 and a strike speed of 143.46 for the second Royal Challengers Bengaluru before the tournament was suspended because of the current India-Pakistan conflict.

