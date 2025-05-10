Ex-Michigan Football National Championship Teammates are reuniting in the NFL

It is hard to believe that 16 months have elapsed since Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have hoisted the National Championship Trophy on a magical night in Houston. A vast majority of the legendary 2023 team is now in the NFL, where two concepts have since taken place.

With Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore who heralded tons of prospects to the pros, several former teammates were able to reunite on NFL gratings. Here are the boys of that team who are again teammates.

Cincinnati Bengals: DT Kris Jenkins Jr. and LS William Wagner

Jenkins was the older statesman of the defense line in 2023. He was prepared by the Bengal in the second round of 2024 NFL Draft And gained 31 tackles and three bags more than 15 games like Rookie last season. In the meantime, Wagner was a unsigned free agent who signed this year. He and Cal Adomitis are the only two long snappers currently mentioned on the Bengals schedule. Wagner will hopefully crochet the schedule in the camp.

Cleveland Browns: G Zak Zeverter and DT Mason Graham

Cleveland has the most controversial combination of talent in former Wolverines. Zintter was perhaps the most talented player in 2023 before his injury against Ohio State. The browns loved what they saw on tape and selected him in the third round in 2024 despite the injury. Zintter will not start to Cleveland this year, but is very in the rotation.

Graham went to number 5 just a few weeks ago and is expected to immediately start the line of defense. Zintter and Graham will probably have treasures against each other in practice.

Green Bay Packers: Wr Cornelius Johnson and LB Michael Barrett

This is the least probably couples to make a schedule on this list together. Johnson appeared in the practice team for both the chargers and packers in 2024 before signing a futures contract in January. Barrett was also last seen in the practice team. It would be a surprise if both made the schedule in the fall, but strange things have happened.

Los Angeles Chargers: G Karsen Barnhart and LB Junior Colson

Barnhart was signed as an unguomed free agent in 2024 and has since had a nice role like Swing -Lineman. Colson, on the other hand, was a third round pick and achieved 28 total tackles in 218 snaps over 11 games as a rookie. He had a few rough moments like most rookies do, but it turned around at the end of the season. Van Colson is expected to start this fall at Linebacker for Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter.

Los Angeles Rams: RB Blake Corum, the Josaiah Stewart and CB Josh Wallace

The Rams are the only team with more than two members of the championship team from now on. In consecutive years, Los Angeles used a third round pick on a Wolverine that they generally selected Corum 83rd in 2024 and Stewart 90th General in 2025. Wallace was an unguomed free agent after the 2024 design and signed $ 2.89 million contract for three years.

Corum, Stewart and Wallace are all expected to be rotrepieces for the rams, but they all have to make the schedule safely.

New York Jets: RB Donovan Edwards and the Braide McGregor

McGregor entered the 2024 design and was one of the few who had questioned that decision. He often turned on the edge in Michigan, but was by no means a starter. He went unguinated but was scooped up by the jets, where he made a name for himself. Just like Wallace, he was able to secure a three -year contract of $ 2.85 million.

Edwards was also a UDFA this year and actually landed in a reasonably good place. The depth card is not stored particularly well to run back, so it would not be shocking if it makes the grid.

Philadelphia Eagles: T Myles Hinton and G Tevor Keegan

The only NFL team that reverses two Wolverines at the same position group, the Eagles will bring Hinton and Keegan back together on the attacking line. Keegan was perhaps the most talented attacking lineman in 2023 for the Wolverines, while Hinton acted as the best lineman in 2024. Philadelphia clearly has a type.

Neither is it expected to start in 2025, but both must be prominently characterized as soon as some veterans retire in the near future.

Tennessee Titans: RB Kalel Mullings and LB Jaylen Harrell

Harrell was set up in the seventh round of the 2024 design and was primarily a special team player like Rookie in Tennessee. Hell wants to climb the depth card in 2025 the depth card. In the meantime, Mullings led the Wolverines -Verselveld in 2024 and helped them immediately beat USC and Ohio State in 2024. He was selected in the sixth round in April.