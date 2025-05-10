



Karachi: hours after the decision to move the HBL Pakistan Super (PSL) to the United Arab Emirates, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) delayed The remaining tournament, in the aftermath of rising military tensions with neighboring India. The move came on the same day that the Indian Cricket Board announced the postponement of his own Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament for at least one week. The last 24 hours have seen a deterioration of the situation at the locomotive, an increased invasion of 78 drones and the fire -surface area -missiles from India, said the PCB in a press release issued on Friday, and added that the decision was made on the basis of advice from PM Shehbaz Sharif. The printed circuit board and his players are resolutely in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and our security staff that the nation defends, according to the statement. In the meantime, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia said that they had decided to suspend the rest of the current IPL 2025 with immediate effect for a week. PSL stated hours after the decision to move the tournament to the VAE Asked whether players and support staff from abroad had been given the option to return home in case they felt uncomfortable, Saikia told Reuters: that is not our domain. It is for the individual franchises to decide what they want to do with their foreign recruits. The tenth edition of the PSL included 37 foreign players, including from England, Australia, Nieuw -Zeeland, West -India and South Africa. Most foreign players wanted to leave Pakistan after a drone was next to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where the game was canceled on Thursday. The first-class players include former Australian opener David Warner, former West-Indian skipper Jason Holder and the current captain Michael Bracewell of New Zealands. There were still eight games left in the PSL, including play-offs and the final, planned for May 18. The PCB also said that the safety of players was of the utmost importance. We, on the printed circuit board, also have genuine attention to the mental well -being of participating players and the feelings of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families they want to see at home. Earlier, a statement from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the board had decided to move the remaining competitions to the VAE, so that both domestic and foreign cricketers could be saved from the possible reckless targeting by India. However, the decision to postpone the competition came hours later, on Friday. Cricket Australia would closely observe the tense situation, with more than two dozen players and coaches involved in the IPL and the PSL. We continue to follow the situation in Pakistan and India closely, including gaining regular advice and updates from the Australian government, the PCB, BCCI and local government agencies, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region, Ca said in a statement on Friday morning. Published in Dawn, May 10, 2025

