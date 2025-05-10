Doubles Gold for Williams in Slovenia – British Para Table Tennis

World doubles champion Grace Williams won gold in the women's class 14-20 Doubles with her Danish partner Thea Nielsen at the ITTF World Para-publisher Lasko in Slovenia today. Will Bayley and Theo Bishop took silver in Mens Class 14 and there were bronze medals for Aaron McKibbin and Joshua Stacey in Mens Class 18 and Megan Shackleton with her Israeli partner Caroline Tabib in women's class 10.

Women's class 14-20

Grace Williams and Class Nine World number 15 Thea Nielsen won 3-0 against Chiu Kan Shan and Wong Yue Ching from Hong Kong China and continued to the knockout phases despite a 3-0 loss against Anja Hand and Smilla Sand from Sweden. They defeated class 7 world number two Kubra Korkut and class 9 world number five Neslihan Kavas from Turkey 3-0 in their semi-final to set up a rematch in the final against hand and sand.

Williams and Nielsen lost the first set, but responded well and after 1-1 they took 1-1, took the third set 11-9 and the fourth 11-9 for a 3-1 victory.

We realized when we played them in the final that we had to look at what went wrong in the group match and what we could do to make the score a little closer or even win, Williams, who won gold with Anja Hands in Poland earlier in the season. So we talked about tactics – what we did well and what we did wrong – and then we made a new tactic for the final. Double is nothing like singles and it is difficult to always play with different people, but I am doing very hard to get tactics from any whom I play, so it's about what I do to help that person in that game.

Winning another gold means so much – it means what I do in the hall, works and although it is double and it is with someone from another country, it still feels great.

Class 6 Fliss Pickard and Class 7 Bly Twomey had a tough task in their group, but they led 1-0 and had opportunities at 10-8 in the third against class 8 Olaia Martinez and class 10 Maria Migueles before the Spanish couple ran 12-10 and won 3-1. They still produced a fighting performance against Kubra Korkut and Neslihan Kavas, who took the lead twice and on 2-2 with 8-4 ahead in the decisive set before the Turkish couple returned to take 11-9. Pickard and Twomey had a walkover in their last group match against Pilar Gonzalez from Spain and Nora Kornelius from Norway, but did not continue to the knockout phases.

Men's class 14

Will Bayley and Theo Bishop lost their opening match to Peter Rosenmeier from Denmark and Krizander Magnussen from Norway 3-0, but progressed from their group after a 3-0 victory against Alejandro Lozano Gil and Ricard Sabio Ruiz from Spain.

On 2-0 they seemed to have control over their last 16 match against Aleksej Radukic and Luka Vidovic, but the Serbian couple strongly returned to the level of 2-2 before Bayley and Bishop won a 3-2 victory, 11-8 in the fifth. They fought back from 2-1 to level on 2-2 against Ben Despineux of Belgium and Bjoern Schnake from Germany in their quarterfinals before they took the decisive set 11-8 names and Katsuyoshi Yagi from Japan and Jonas Hansson from Sweden 2-1, they again took the decisive set 11-6 after Yagi and Hansson.

That brought them to the final and they made a great start by taking the first set against Clement Berthier and Esteban Herrault, but the experience of the European champions from France turned out to be decisive and they took the match 3-1 and the gold.

It's great because we play great all day, Bayley said, and that is our strength – we never give up. We fought very hard in every competition and some couples we beat are some of the best couples in the world. Beating Yagi and Hansson was an incredible victory for us and in the final we had the chances of going up 2-1, so I think I would end up a great performance for us. We just tried to see how we had it in the Doubles and there was not much expectation or busy and to reach the final was brilliant. From here we can take a lot of confidence in the next tournament and hopefully do just as well.

We must be proud, said Bisschop. Weve played only once ago and it is not really representative for where we are now. None of us have brought our best level and we just succeeded in getting through in the narrow moments. We must take the positive way of the fact that we have still succeeded in winning competitions. It is a good feeling in the singles, especially I had many close competitions that did not go my way recently and it is good to know that I can continue at those difficult moments. Sometimes you press under pressure and you have really tight matches and move on very positively to the next tournament.

Billy Shilton and Martin Perry were 3-0 winners against Gonzalo Rodriguez and Pablo Romero from Spain and went on to the knockout phase as group winners after a 3-0 win against Paul Karabardak and his New Zealand partner Matthew Britz. They received a Bye in the quarterfinals and led 1-0 and 2-1 against Peter Rosenmeier from Denmark and Krizander Magnussen from Norway, but lost a tight fourth 12-10 and Rosenmeier and Magnussen took the decisive set 11-8.

Karabardak and Britz also progressed after a 3-0 win against Rodriguez and Romero and received a bye in the quarterfinals where they lost 3-0 to Katsuyoshi Yagi and Jonas Hansson.

Men's class 18

Aaron McKibbin and Joshua Stacey won 3-0 against GB teammate Ryan Henry and class 10 Matteo Scuto from Luxembourg and were impressive in beating Borra Zohil and Pavao Jozic 3-0. They received a bye in the semi-final and started well against Lev Kats and Maksym Nikolenko, but the Ukrainian couple came back to take the next two and to lead 2-1. McKibbin and Stacey brought a tense fourth set 13-11 and led 4-1 in the decisive set, but Kats and Nikolenko restored it to take it 11-6.

I feel that we have played in the right way, said McKibbin, and both Josh and I have made mistakes that we usually do not make, but cannot pay for it and I think that was the difference. There were too many fast mistakes before we had the chance to get into a rally and they won points of our mistakes. But they played fair play for them very smartly and that is something we have to work on, because that is the bread and butter of the sport – being able to do the basics well. I was happy with the way we communicated and the way we tried to pass through all the way and it was still very tight.

We just have to be a bit more robust, Stacey said, and I think they were a little better there than we were. They have not given us as many cheap points as we gave them. I will keep my hands up and say that I think I made four mistakes that I shouldn't really make and maybe two of them should have been direct winners on my part. In general, I am now disappointed, but I am certainly good to get back next week.

Henry and Scuto did not progress after a loss of 3-0 for Zohil and Josic.

Women's class 10

Megan Shackleton and Caroline Tabib from Israel came through a big fight against Nergiz Altintas and Irem Oluk van Turkey with 11-7 in the fifth. They came back twice to level against Sandra Mikolaschek and Jana Spegel and had a match point in the decisive set, but the German couple took 12-10 for a 3-2 victory.

Shackleton and Tabib were second and a 3-0 win against Edith Sigala Lopez and Martha Verdin from Mexico took them to the semi-final where they lost 3-1 to Andela Muzinic Vincetic and Helena Dretar Karic, the European champion from Croatia.

I think it's a good start, Shackleton said. Played together on the elite tournament next week and I feel that we have advanced a little more from Poland. We found a little more rhythm and worked well together, so I am excited for next week. Helena and Andela are a very strong team and have won many medals at Paralympic Games, so I think we can be proud of that performance. It is difficult because we do not train together, and you need that consistency, but we practiced together and played tournaments together a few times, so more was more familiar. I think the most important good communication is; I know how Caroline should play to feel confidently, so it's about giving her the tools to do that and clearly play well herself.

Men's class 4

Chris Ryan and Tom Matthews stood in their first game against Peter Lovas and Jan Riaps and they had opportunities to win the first set before the Paralympic champions from Slovakia beat 13-11 and won 3-0. Ryan and Matthews also had opportunities to win the second set against Alan Papirer and Francois Geuljans, but lost 13-11 and they manage five match points before the French couple secured the third set 11-9 for a 3-0 win.

The tournament ends tomorrow with the mixed doubles events.