Save with fearlessly, Collins defends Iga Swiatek in Rome

History does not always repeat itself. Sometimes it can create the motivation to change things.

Before Saturday was the third round match against World No. 2 Iga Swiateek, Danielle Collins had lost to the five-time Grand Slam Singles champion seven of eight times.

After you lost so often from Iga, you clearly learn from those experiences, matchups, the no. 29-ranked Collins explained later. Although the last few times we played, Shes has hit me, I played some of my best tennis in those matches.

So that gave me confidence. Then just learn from those situations, perform my game style and are a bit more accurate than the times before.

It was clear that that was an understatement, because Collins jumped a stunning 6-1, 7-5 upset by the largest player of the clay court of the current generation. From start to finish there was a nerve -racking clarity for her explosive game.

Collins finished with 32 winners, against only 15 casual mistakes. Swiateks numbers were 15 and 22. Collins converted six of the eight breaking point options, while Swiateek only 2-out-10 was-collins actually broke her serve each of the first five times she received a breaking point.

It is clear that I play a pretty aggressive game style with my game style, Collins told reporters. Sometimes that can go somehow. It can look really great and flashy, and other times you can miss some photos.

But I think I have the confidence and trust myself at those big moments to go after it, to trust my athletics and really, yes, just like not being afraid to go behind my photos at those big moments that I think it was the key.

It is difficult to place this result in any form of meaningful context. Swiatek lost her first main-draw competition five years ago in Rome to Arantxa Rus. She was 18 years old. After that she became virtually unbeatable and won the title three of the past four years. Before Saturday, Swiatek had won an amazing 21 of her last 22 games in Foro Italico – that is a winning percentage of 91.3 – the second only for Chris Everts 92.3.

And so the four -time champion at Roland Garros will go to Paris without title since last year through the French Open Field Rompen. Non-defringing trust, the absolute conviction that the 23-year-old worn from Poland on or near the top of Tennis has disappeared for three years.

32 winners, 6 breaks, no fear: Collins takes out Swiatek in Rome



With all due respect for her breaking victory, Collins was asked if she saw vulnerabilities in Swiatks game.

Yes, Collins said, I think there are definitely some things that stand out. I don't think we need it – I don't intend to visit those areas of her game or to criticize what she does, so … this is not the forum to do that.

The loss also means the end of another remarkable run.

Swiatek, the defending champion in Rome, has been the number 1 or number 2 player for more than three years now, but she will be number 4 in the next Pif WTA ranking. Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, regardless of their success in Rome, will be for her. If Jasmine Paolini wins the tournament, Swiatek would be number 5.

What exactly happened? Look no further than Swiateex Service Game.

Twice, in the pressure packaged setting of breaking point in the first set, Swiatek double bankrupt. In four games she only won five points on her serve. After he had fallen to Gauff in the semi -finals in Madrid, Swiatek managed only one match in five sets for the third time.

That misery extended to the second set when Collins broke her for the fifth consecutive time.

Iga, very easy game to win, her coach Wim Fissette begged during that game. Put your energy in – play to win.

In the fourth game, Swiatek held stuck for the first time. In the sixth there was a flicker of hope. Swiatek had a few balls in the middle of the court, but could not keep them on the field. Down Love-30, she navigated herself out of the danger and won the last four points to make the 3-all-all.

Served on 4-5, Swiatek has stored a match point. But it didn't have to be enough. Collins converted her third match point when a backhand from Swiateek Wijd sailed.

It was the ninth defeat for Swiateek this season – equal to her entire total of last year.

Swiatex remarkable series of 26 consecutive round of 16s in WTA 1000S came to an end. This was the first time since Cincinnati 2021, when she was defeated by our Jabeur.

For Collins it was the first top 10 victory in more than a year, back to last year's Charleston event. It was also her third career victory against a top 2 player, after her defeats from Ashleigh Barty in Adelaide 2021 and Angelique Kerber on Australian Open 2019. She entered 2-15.

On Monday, Collins No. 16 Elina Svitolina will play in a match in the fourth round.