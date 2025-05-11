



The Buffalo Sabres today announced that the team of Brian Galivan hired as the team director of Performance. Galivan proceeds to the Sabres after a distinctive six -year term of office at USA Hockey, the most recent as director of Sports Science for the National Team Development Program. He currently serves as a performance coach for the American national team of the US men at the IIHF World Championship. Brian has been a trusted source for hockey players of the Junior levels via the NHL level for years and while we continue to change this season outside of season, it was lucky to add someone with such a strong work to our organization, said Managing Director Kevyn Adams. Brian has been known for years in the hockey world as one of the prominent power coaches in the world. Our players will benefit from his enormous experience and wealth of knowledge and I know that he will be a huge asset to the Sabres. Galivan, a world -famous sports performance, played a key role in the success of the national teams of the United States at different levels in the past six years. He won gold medals while serving the power and conditioning staff for the 2021, 2024 and 2025 IIHF world championships. At the NTDP, Galivan coached 84 players who were drawn up and 33 players who played in the NHL. I am excited to become a member of the Buffalo Sabres and to bring my experience to this incredible organization, Galivan said. Building the Sports Sciences department on NTDP and helping to shape the culture there has been an incredibly rewarding experience. I am enthusiastic about bringing my experiences and I am looking forward to working with the players and employees to continue to increase the performance of the teams. Before his time with USA Hockey, Galivan, together with his wife, Gabriela, and his brother, Patrick GVN performed performance, a leading sports performance company that athletes was committed to achieving their highest potential. Under the leadership of Galivans, GVN performance grew to four locations and became a training destination for professional and Olympic athletes from different sports. Since its foundation in 2008, GVN performance has built up a reputation for its advanced training methods and dedication to players development.

