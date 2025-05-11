Westfield, Fredonia distributed their tennis competitions | News, Sports, Jobs





Westfield-Westfield and Fredonia Boys Tennis split the singles and double matches that were played on Friday, but a forfeiture in third Doubles went the way of the Wolverines to secure a 3-2 Chautaqua-Cattaraugus Athlteic Association Division 2 victory. Westfield (4-4, 4-1) took a singles victory from Cole Tenamore, while the pair of Seth Zielinski and Sam Heim won a victory in second Doubles. Fredonia won a victory in Jackson Spangler's First Singles and then first doubles the duo of Sam Petro and Aaron Hartung. The 'Billies (6-2, 6-1) did not have enough players for a match in third double and lost the match. Jackson Spangler (F) d. Tahner Stow 6-0, 6-1; Cole Tenamore (w) d. Elias Harper 6-0, 6-1; Sam Petro and Aaron Hartung (F) d. Grayson Mazza and Ben Wolfe 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; Seth Zielinski and Sam Heim (w) d. Manny Rose and Bennett Shepard 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Westfield wins through forfeiture Panama edges Maple Grove Panama-after dropping the opening match for singles, Panama was out of light to achieve a 4-1 victory over Maolle Grove. The only victory for the Red Dragons passed Jack Sherry in First Singles. Panama took a second singles victory from Connor Horner, while the pair of Blayne Rumaihi and Mason Weber won first Doubles, Annie and Alexis Becker won second Doubles and the team of Xander Gould and Jackson Scolton claimed third double. Jack Sherry (Mg) d. Lincoln Gibbs 6-1, 6-0; Connor Horner (p) d. Tyler Hatfield 6-1, 6-6 (7-4); Blayne Rumaihi and Mason Weber (p) d. Max Renyolds and Gabe Carlson 6-6 (7-5), 6-1; Annie Becker and Alexis Becker (p) d. Evan Riedesel and Jack Quimby 6-2, 6-2; Xander Gould and Jackson Scolton (p) d. Landon Quimby and Maddox Lombardo 6-1, 6-2 THURSDAY Husky's sweeping Fredonia-Udean took a major 5-0 win over Fredonia on Thursday. Janis Osswald (o) D.Jackson Spangler 6-1, 6-2; Cavan Boutillette (o) d. Elias Harper 6-0, 6-0; Alex Ashwest and Brendan Bailey (o) d. Isaac Williams and Sam Petro 6-0, 6-0; Josiah Todd and Levi Otero (o) d. Nate Krakowiak and Aaron Hartung 6-3, 6-1; Evan Snyder and Brady Riehle (o) d. Cooper Stanger and Bennett Shephard 6-2, 6-0

