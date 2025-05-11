The Danish fans were great, but the American players were even better. The US defeated host Denmark 5-0 to open the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship 2025 on Friday. The American goalkeeper Joey Daccord earned a 26-save shutout in his tournament debut at Jyske Bank Boxen.

“I always say that a shutout is a team result, and the boys played great tonight,” said Daccord, who this year appeared in a career-high 57 games for the Seattle Kraken. “I thought we carried out our game plan fairly well. For our first time we play a complete game together, it was pretty impressive.”

Young American Nhlers got offensive. Matty Beniers scored twice and Cutter Gauthier, Logan Cooley and Mason Lohrei added singles. The US took control of the game in the second period and surpass Denmark 21-8 on the way to a final lead of 48-26.

“The first period was pretty good,” said Danish Blueliner Phillip Brugsisser. “Anyway, too many mistakes on our side. As soon as we have made a mistake, we have to take off and not make another. I think that really punished us in the second. If we really just play on those plays, I think we have a good shot against every team.”

During this tournament, the US strives to end a gold medal drought that extends until 1933. The Americans never played in an Ice Hockey World Championship final since the IIHF moved to the Play-Off system in 1992. The most recent American medal was Brons (2021). Last year the Americans became fifth after losing 1-0 against the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

The capacity-mixed that formed a red-and-white wall at Jyske Bank Boxen did best to be the proverbial 'seven man'. Whether it is fiery 'Denmark!' Or singing to the melody of the American songwriter Scott Joplin's “The Entertainer”, they inspired the troops of coach Mikael Gath to come out loudly.

In the first period, Schoten were even at 9-9. The Danes, leader by Jesper Jensen Aabo, played strong two -way hockey, almost in keeping their superior opponents at bay.

When Frank Nazar got a partial escape in the first, the Danish starting goalkeeper Frederik Dichow was the same as the challenge. However, he could not stop Gauthier, who scored high to the stick side on his solo step set up by Kesselring at 5:52 PM. Gauthier, who came from an NHL-Rookie season of 20 goals with the Anaheim Ducks, Bond Rocco Grimaldi for the American lead with seven goals on the 2023 tournament in Finland.

Dominant American possession on an early Power Play in the second period resulted in Cooley, from under the goal line, who jammed the puck past a scrambling dichow at 3:59.

“I think we just started to be a bit easier,” said Cooley. “Get more shots, more boys on the net, and that is of course how we got a few goals. That is something that we have to build.”

Just before the halfway through Mark, Beniers silent the building by bringing it 3-0. The Kraken star won a draw in the Danish end and went to the net, where Andrew Peeke's shot remained from the right side of his leg.

“He is a great player,” said Gauthier about Beniers. “I was lucky to skate with him a little with him in the summer and to get to know him. He is a super large teammate, loves to compete. We have closely connected last week or so closely. It is a good time that plays with him.”

It became increasingly clear that the Danes, who, due to different circumstances, have no NHLers to open this tournament, could not maintain their pace of the first period. In the third they did not succeed in capitalizing, despite a few times around Daccord's grid, and frustrations occurred in small scrums and shocks.

Defender Mason Lohrei extended the American lead to 4-0 at 9:31 with a pointed shot along the ice that demolished through Dichow. Beniers completed the scoring with 3:44.

This was the fourth time that the US Denmark has excluded meetings in the last six Ice Hockey World Championships.

“We have so many boys in the front who can absolutely fly,” said American defender Alex Vlasic. “And we have something, mobile, big defenders back on the defensive front. So I think we have a good team composition.”

The last ice hockey world championship game with Denmark took place here on 15 May 2018. The Danes fell 1-0 to Latvia and ended their hope to crack the quarterfinals in their inaugural run as a host country. This year Herning is together with the men's worlds with Stockholm, Sweden.

The Danes, who finished 13th last year, dream of their third quarter -final berth in the tournament history. They made the last eight in 2010 and 2016. At both tournaments they started a victory, including a 4-1 upset over Finland in 2010 and a 3-0 blanking of neighboring Norway in 2016.

The pre-game ceremonies saw IIHF vice-president Henrik Bach Nielsen, a resident of Herning, and IIHF councilor Marta Zawadzka welcomed fans here, along with a fascinating music and light show.

“Hopefully we can have a great world championship,” said Brugsisser. “It's great to play for our own fans.”

Denmark has only beat the US twice in the Ice Hockey World Championships in 10 attempts. The first victory was a stunning 5-2 upset in 2003 to start the return from Denmark to the top division in Tampere, Finland after an absence of 54 years. Goalie Peter Hirsch sheen with 53 stops. The Danes also have the US 2-1 in 2010 in Cologne, Germany on Stefan Lassen's Overtime winner.

Then Denmark fights on Saturday evening in Denmark 2024 silver medal winner Switzerland, while the US is in the early game of Sunday to Hungary.