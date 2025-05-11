Nyquist session would have sent a message to future wild teams – Minnesota Wild

Just like relationships, some losses in sport are simply more difficult to go beyond others. That is why, more than a week later, we are still here the most recent first round collapse of the Minnesota Wild.

You can trysugar coat It, as many have done all week, but the truth stares at this team in the face.

They did not learn how to close a series.

I don't dive into a soliloquyAbout the past five years. If you have the stomach for it, just read for yourself.

It is eight days since the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the game from the play -offs. But I still can't wrap my head around the missed opportunity from the coaching staff to set a new standard for future wild teams.

They should have had benchedgustav nyquist.

Not for the reasons you might think. Well, maybe that. Nyquist was almost invisibly all series, except the time that the attention of the entire hockey world was firmly placed on him after Game 5.

You know the story. Ryan Hartmanscored with just over a minute over in the third period of the match 5. After assessment, however, the competition abandoned the goal because Nyquist was a few centimeters offside.

Nyquists teammates came to defense and tried to remind the media and fans that Nyquist's error was a mistake that everyone commits during a season. Several times too.

It happens 50 times per game, said Hartman. I happened to be on a goal.

Although Nyquists teammates are completely wrong, head coach John Hynes missed a chance to set a new standard for future Minnesota Wild teams that introduce the play -offs.

Simply and simple, it was a fully avoidable mental error. Spiritual error is the most important term here. Nyquist made very little attempt to make sure he was aside before he entered the zone at such a crucial moment of the game and the series.

The time was ripe for Hynes and the game to make an example of Nyquist's error by sitting him for Game 6.

Often a few bounces determine a tightly disputed Playoff series. The need for attention to detail increases in the play -offs, never more than in the last minutes of a period, let alone a game.

Sitting Nyquist is said to have sent a message to the returning players who are close by, is not the same as winning. Placing Nyquist in the press box is said to have sent shock waves through the dressing room.

There is no margin for mental errors in the pursuit of Lord Stanley.

Nyquist was the perfect scapegoat for the coaching staff. Sincethey immediately exchanged Fornyquist before the deadline, he was a scale of the player who almost produced a point-per-game clip last season. His skates had lost weight and his inability to stimulate the attack was crazy.

On top of his bad game, Nyquist will probably not be part of the future of De Wild. His constant bad game because of the first five games of the series made that clear. Hell undoubtedly lit Minnesota when the free desk starts on July 1.

So why would you protect it? Why put so much effort into protecting a player who had no impact on the ice on the second line of the Wilds? Why protect a player without the chance of staying in your team?

Replacing its place in the line -up by, for example, Liam Ohgrency could not have been a step in production, right? It is difficult to imagine that one of the Wilds reserve offers ahead to offer less on the line -up than what Nyquist showed.

But it was less about what De Wild could have won in Game 6 and possibly a game 7. It's about what De Wild could have won in the next handful of years, because they really want to compete for a Stanley Cup.

Sitting Nyquist is said to have informed every player: winning the Stanley Cup requires an extra level of physical exertion and the attention to detail needed to win in April, May and hopefully, June.

Instead, they gave Nyquist a pass. The educational moment for Hynes was there, gift packaged. The right player, contract situation and moment.

And yet he let it slide through his fingers.

I think the game still has to wait a calendar year to teach their core what it takes to win in the play -offs. But you don't always learn that lesson through the victory. Sometimes the painful defeat can be just as valuable a learning tool.

But for the wilder staff, that moment was not inexplicably.