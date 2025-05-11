Hai Duong Rower Pham Hong Quan won gold medal in Asian Canoing Championship





Pham Hong Quan (red shirt, on the right right) and his teammates on stage receive the gold medal (photo of the facility) The tournament took place from 8 to 10 May in China. In the mixed men's and ladies 500M Quad Boat Event, Pham Hong Quan and Rowers Bui Thi Yen, Ma Thi Thuy and Hien took 50 seconds 360 with a time of 1 minute. The Vietnamese quartet in the final round in the last round in the final round. In addition to the above -mentioned gold medal, Vietnamese Kanoeuzen also won 2 silver medals in the women's events. That was the performance of the pair of Nguyen Thi Huong and Nguyen Hong Thai who came in second in the C2 1,000 m event with a time of 4 minutes 42 seconds 210 and athlete Diep Thi Huong in the C1 500 m Women's event. The Asian canoe championship 2025 is the first international tournament of the year in which Vietnamese canoeing will participate. The team consists of 26 members, including important coaches and athletes, of which Hai Duong Sports 2 has selected faces: Pham Hong Quan and Chau Dai Duong. The victory of Pham Hong Quan and his teammates is not only an important professional achievement, but also a great source of pride for Hai Duong sports in particular and Vietnam in general in the journey to confirm his position in the Continental Canoing Arena. From Tuan

