Shane Lowry, Sepp Sepp Sepp parts Truist -lead; Philly Cricket to write history in the final round

Flourtown, Pa. Sepp Straka wants to be the second winner with several events of the PGA Tour season. Shane Lowry is looking for his first individual title since 2019.

Sleea shot a 4-under 66 and Lowry had a 67 in blustered conditions on Saturday to share the lead on the way to the last round in the Cricket Clubs Wissahickon course of Philadelphia.

The combination of the two in the last round of the Truist championship could not stack differently. Sleeka is ready for the stress that comes with the last combination in the last round, while Lowry is comfortable with the pressure on the last round while working to end a long -term Winless Run.

All you can do is try to concentrate on what you can control, and that is your target, try to hit your number and try to make a good swing, said sleek, a winner at the American Express in January that three times winner Rory McIlroy would join a victory on Sunday. You will feel terrible while you try to do it, but that is just a part of it. That makes it fun if you can do it.

In the meantime, Lowry is convinced that he has enabled himself to win an individual title for the first time since the Open 2019.

Keep beating on the door and you will eventually go through it. I have the feeling that I did well this season last season. It is sometimes frustrating, said Lowry, who worked with McIlroy to win a team event in New Orleans last year. I'm going to go out and do my best. If it's good tomorrow, it will be great.

Straka started the round two strokes behind and compensated his only bogey with five birdies two in the last four holes and made a coupling box of 16 1/2 feet out of the 18th.

Lowry responded to a draw for the lead by Matching Strakas Birdie on the headwind 489-Yard, par-4 17e and will be linked to the 32-year-old Austrian on Sunday in the last round of the sixth of the characteristic event of the PGA tour season.

Keith Mitchell, the leader after 18 and 36 holes, worked over a round of 1. He was 11 with Justin Thomas, who saved the leaderboard despite Bogeys on the two par 5s in a 67. Hideki Matsuyama was a new blow back after a 63, the best score of the day.

McIlroy, the title defender, made an early move before he spoiled a three-Bird Run with successive Bogeys. He had a calm back nine with one birdie and was 8 after a 69, tied up with Nick Taylor (67), Sam Burns (67), Sungjae IM (67) and Tony Finau (67).

The players related to the third variation of play conditions. Two days after 64 players broke par, and a day after the rain to score on the 7,100-yard layout, wind at 12 mph with gusts of wind up to 27 mph and faster greens low score difficult.

It's great to see how the circumstances are coming today, Lowry said. The golf course is really good. … It was very tough today in those winds, especially difficult to holes puts.

STLACE agreed.

It was fun on the Tee box that tried to strategize on a new golf hole every day and tried to find the best way to play it, he said.

Straka turned out to be the stable among the leaders. He started the round five strokes back and went to a draw for the lead with a bogey-free front nine with two birdies. He closed his round with five birdies and a bogey.

Lowry went into a draw with a playing partner Mitchell with a Birdie at the first, and the duo exchanged the lead through the front nine, making it turn 13, which was a gap for you. The Irishman took the lead with a Birdie-Putt of 17 feet on the 459-Yard, par-4 10th, but was forced to settle for a draw after a sleek strong finish.

Thomas, looking for a second victory in the same amount after taking the RBC heritage, Birdied three of the last four holes on the front nine and added back-to-back birds at the back to go into battle.

Mitchell did his best to keep his leadership, but Bogeys on Nos. 3, 4, 8, 10 and 14 were undone. He stood himself and closed with four pars.

McIlroy struggled everywhere and only hit three of the 14 fairways. He had a calm back nine of 1 bottom and will start the last round five strokes behind the leaders in an attempt to win in his first individual event since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters last month.

Philly Cricket Making History

The Philadelphia Cricket Club will make PGA Tour history in the final round.

The par-3 14th hole on the Wissahickon course plays 95 Yards on Sunday. That makes the gap the shortest par 3 played on tour excluding majors in the Shotlink era. The move is a nod to Philly Crickets Original St. Martins Course, built in 1895. Extended to 18 houses in 1897, the course organized the US Open in 1907 and 1910.

On the US Open in 2023, the 15th Hole in Los Angeles Country Club played 81 Yards in the third round.

Run

Justin Rose, who won the US Open 2013 at the nearby Merion Golf Club, withdrew from the Waarmaking after two rounds due to illness. He was last in the field with 72 players with a two -day total of 7 left. Michael Kim, who would be linked to Rose as the first two on Saturday, also withdrew due to a back injury after 12 holes.