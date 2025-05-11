



Charlottesville, va. The Tennis team of Virginia Mens achieved a 4-2 victory over the 10-Seed Arizona (26-5) on Saturday (May 10) in the round of 16 of the NCAA Mens Tennis Championship 2025 in the Virginia Tennis Facility in the Boars Head Resort. In the very first meeting between the two teams, second-year Dylan Dietrich won the last five games on the field two to beat Nr. 6 Jay Friend and beat the victory for the Cavaliers (23-7). With the victory, Virginia is transferred to the final site, Baylors Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas, where they will be confronted in a quarter-final competition on Friday 16 May opposite the 2-Seede TCU (25-3). Dietrich and Junior Mans Dahlberg started the game with a 6-3 victory over friend and Eric Padgham at the Top Dubbelshof. First-year students Rafael Jdar and Roy Horovitz save two breaking points when serving for the competition to get away with a 6-4 victory over Doubles Court Three, where the Doubles point for Virginia was held. First-year Keegan Rice set up UvA 2-0 with a 6-4, 6-2 victory at nr. 103 Zoran Ludoski in court three. At the court four graduate student James Hopper broke to take the opening set 6-4 against Alexander Rozin. In the second set, Rozin served 5-4 for the set-up, but Hopper broke to stay in. Hopper gave the next game to take a 6-5 lead before he broke Rozin in the next game to end the game, which extended the Cavalier lead to 3-0. On the top Singles Court, JDAR dropped the first set at no. 5 Colton Smith 6-3, but saved a match point to bind the second set to 5-5. In the second set of Tiebreak, JDAR saved two more match points after a backlog of 3-0, but Smith came through at his fourth match point to pick up a 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory to get Arizona on the board. The Wildcats cut in the deficit with a 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 victory over the court five. First -year Jangjun Kim saved three set points to take the first set, but Filip Gustafsson rode in the second to even the game. In the decision-maker, Kim saved two match points with 5-4 to break serve before Gustafsson immediately broke back and took the last two games of the game. The competition came on the courts two and six. Dietrich and Dahlberg both dropped their opening sets, but both came to force decisive sets. At the court two, Dietrich fell behind an early break in the last set for Jay Friend No. 6. With 5-2 in the decision maker, Dietrich held a service to stay in the game before he broke a friend to come on again. He brought the set to 5-5 in the next game and then broke friend to take a 6-5 lead. Dietrich immediately served the game afterwards and won the last five games of the game to the top friend 1-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5 and sent the Cavaliers to the quarterfinals. From head coach Andres Pedroso We knew that Arizona would come out and fight so, and they have a great culture. They are a very dense team and we knew it would be a war. So I want to congratulate the Wildcats on a great season, and all their seniors for incredible careers in Arizona. Their coaches do a phenomenal task. I have a lot of respect for their program, especially after I played them for the first time. So that is a program that is getting better and keeps beating on the door of great achievements. So congratulations to Arizona for a great season. Match notes Virginia is the number 7 seed in the championship and the number 4 ranked team in the ITA team ranking

This was the first meeting ever between Virginia and Arizona

The wildcats were the number 10 seeds and were number 10 in the ITA team ranking

UvA ended Arizonas 11-Match Win Streak

The Cavaliers will continue to the quarterfinals for the 18th time in the last 20 championships

Dylan Dietrich improves this season to 23-8 in Singles and 17-5 in double competitions

Dietrichs win at no. 6 Jay Friend is his second top 10 -arranged singles win of the season

Keegan Rice grabbed his third ranked singles winning of the season

Roy Horovitz and Rafael Jdar remained unbeaten this season as a double team and improved to 5-0

TCU leads the all-time series with UvA 6-3. The Horned Frogs won the last two matchups, including the most recent meeting in 2022

The horned frogs are number 2 in the ITA team ranking and are the number 2 seeds

