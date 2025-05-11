Sports
IIHF – Pavlenko Backstops Kazakh victory
A mix of rookies and veterans led Kazakhstan to a 2-1 win over Norway in his opening match at the IIHF IIHF IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Herning.
A fantastic target screen of Maxim Pavlenko-Waardoor's first start at this level was in the absence of Nikita Boyarkin and Andrei Shutov Legde the basis for 2-1 success. He had 30 saves of 31 shots, including some large stops, to frustrate the violation of Norway. On the other hand, Captain Roman Starsko got the draw in the second period before another Rookie, Vladimir Volkov, took the winner halfway through the third.
Pavlenko was part of the schedule of Kazakhstan 2023 but never came on the ice. This season he had limited playing time for his club, but proved that he was fully prepared to withstand Norway's attack.
“They put pressure on me,” said Pavlenko. “I saw that they were always looking for difficult passes. They came through in the first period. It is good that they shot a few times. It was a mix of happiness, skill and support from my team.”
The opposite issue of Pavlenko, Tobias Normann, also debuted. But fulfilling a lifelong ambition ended in frustration when Kazakhstan won the victory.
“It's a big game and I had many expectations for it, so it's a fuck to end with a loss,” said the 23-year-old Frolunda. “I think we checked most of the game. They had their period in which they took over, but they got a bouncy of our defender in the second goal there.
“Afterwards we had everything in the last period, but they got the goal, they got energy from that, and we just couldn't get the puck in the net. The keeper of Kazakhstan played a great game, made some great saves. So it's a tough loss. I think we deserved more.”
The game started with a filthy start, with frequent irons who prevented both teams from establishing a lot of a rhythm early. It all contributed to a fairly soft introduction to life at this level for the two Rookie elderly people.
Norway was the first to settle and created the first real chance in the fifth minute when Thomas Olsen shot against Pavlenko's post before Tamirlan Gaitamirov Petter Vesterheim was avoided.
Shortly thereafter, Norway went in front. Pavlenko gave up a large rebound on a shot by Havard Ostrem Salsten. De Puck went back to the lock and after several players from both parties had not taken control of the situation, Johannes Johanneson stepped up to bury it in an open net. The defender, who plays for Lahti Pelicans, has a few days: on Thursday the 28-year-old became father for the first time.
“It was fun and emotional to score for my boy,” the new father thought. “But if we don't get the victory, this doesn't really mean much.
“I felt that we started well, but then we gave the momentum to them and we couldn't really get it back.”
There was few signs of Kazakhstan as an attacking force: it was only halfway through the first that the men of Oleg Bolyakin had a shot at the goal and it was only at the last moments to offer Tobias Normann a significant pressure on the Norwegian Net. Gaitamirov's poisonous shot rattled the keeper, but his team led his lead in the break.
That gave some momentum for Kazakhstan and the second period brought the first Power Play of the afternoon. It went to the Kazakhs and produced a draw from Starschenko. A well -edited game saw Nikita Mikhailis fake a shot before he boosted the experienced captain in the circle to tear a shot to the top corner.
Pavlenko, whose day task is in the rather more modest environment of the second layer of VHL in Russia, then drew a highlight of the Reelstop to deny Andreas Martinsen with a fine reflex glove.
And the Kazakhe keeper kept impressing a big double stop in the third when Norway turned her first Power play of the tournament. Martinsen was again his victim with the first pad block and then came another sharp glove except when Thomas Berg-Paulson looked the rebound.
Then there was another salvation, this time more improvised. Simen Andre Edvardsen tried to walk one over Pavlenko's shoulder up close. The goalkeeper followed his flight closely and scooped him out behind the back of his head before he could fall into the net.
And those saves looked even bigger when the teams returned equal power and Kazakhstan was at the front for the first time at 52:08. Alikhan Asetov saw his shot blocked by Ostrem Salsten and it seemed that the chance had disappeared, but the Puck went back to the Bucys Astana and his Cross-Cice Feed founded Volkov for a goal on his Ice Hockey World Championship debut.
Volkov, who plays his club hockey in the Pro Ligasy of Kazakhstan with Arlan Kokshetau, was mentioned as 13th ahead and spent a large part of the first period warming up the couch.
“It was cold, my feet were freezing!” He smiled. “But once I got on the ice, it all went away. The first three services were tough, but then I came in and everything went smoothly. During the first break they said I had to get ready, so I got ready.”
There was some late fear of the Kazakhs when Adil Bekekekayev took a penalty at 57:07. Norway called Normann to the bank to play six-on-four, but Pavlenko remained great to keep the lead of his team. A final salvation to deny Jacob Berglund – who once played for Barys – closed a victory that Kazakhstan dreams of a push for the quarterfinals.
“We are also people,” said Gaitamirov. “We are out of great competitions. We have a great team with great players. And of course we dream too. We have a dream to make the play -offs, just like everyone else. Perhaps go as high as possible.”
