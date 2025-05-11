Bob Cowper dies 84 years, Australian test player





Australian Cricket mourns the loss of Bob Cowper on Sunday, who dominated the sport and then shocked everyone by retiring at only 28. Cowper died on Saturday morning in Melbourne after a long fight against cancer, 84 years old. He is survived by Vrouw Dale and daughters Olivia and Sera. Cowper played 27 tests between 1964 and 1968 and scored 2061 points on 46.84 including five centuries. Read more: 'Don't underestimate that': behind the sudden decline of Djokovic Read more: 'Get it Right': Cowboys Coach Damps about referee Read more: Aussie Relay Team Smash Record, Books Ticket to Worlds Cowper's most famous innings came in the fifth Ashes test in Melbourne in 1966, where he made 307 in 12 hours to help Australia retain the urn while the two teams pulled the series 1-all. It was the first triple century on the Australian coasts, and the only one until Matthew Hayden in 2003 380 against Zimbabwe in Perth in Perth. Bob Cowper leaves the field after scoring 307 in the first innings against England 1966. Fairfax Archives He played 83 first class matches for Victoria and was included in the Cricket Victoria Hall of Fame in 2018. With a smart business spirit, Cowper withdrew from Cricket at the age of 28 to chase a career as a stock agent and trader -bank. He later returned to the game, although his playing days were behind him for a long time. He served as an ICC match referee and in 2023 received the medal of the Order of Australia as recognition for his services. Cricket Victoria chairman Ross Hepburn said Cowper had an “profound” impact. “He was one of our greats, a player of technical excellence and great balance,” he said. “We honor his contribution and the example that he put both on and outside the field. Our thoughts are with his wife Dale and daughters Olivia and Sera, as well as his many friends and teammates.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nine.com.au/sport/cricket/news-2025-australian-test-player-bob-cowper-dies-aged-84-comments-tributes-reaction-20250511-p5ly6p.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos