Sports
TCU gets the last smile versus UCF, competent in NCAA Quarterfinals
Fort Worth All rumbling of an emerging rivalry between TCU and UCF were set at rest on Saturday.
The horned frogs hit the Knights 4-0 in the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center and took its way to the quarterfinals of the NCAA D1 men's Tennis Championship.
No. 2 Seed TCU dropped only two sets in the NCAA Super Regional Dual. The Big 12 Champion Horned Frogs (25-3) played for the first time since 11 March with their entire line-up. TCU achieved the double point with victories on the top lanes. First -year Albert Pedrico And Roger Pascual Pushed the lead to 3-0 via Shutouts on the 5-line and 6 rules respectively. At Maxted Secure the clincher in his last match on the purple courts and Liam Branger, 6-2, 6-4, fell three in court.
TCU is now pulling. No. 7 Seed Virginia (23-7) on Friday in the Elite Eight in the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco. The Cavaliers, fourth in fourth place in the last ITA ranking of the regular season team, defeated No. 10 Arizona 4-2 in their third round match.
With the victory over 15one-Ranke Knights, TCU has now reached the quarterfinals in six consecutive seasons and went on to the last site of the NCAA championships in eight of the last 10 years. Nowhere in the entire program, more elite have chosen eight berths in the last decade.
The horned frogs and cavaliers are also the only teams in the country that have continued for 10 consecutive years to the last site of the NCAA championships.
TCU demanded his revenge from a 4-3 upset loss to UCF (23-9) exactly three weeks until the day in Waco in the semi-final of the BIG 12 championship. The horned frogs were lowered three players due to injuries or illness, including two of the top four in their singles line -up, and saw another pair perform during the match injuries. TCU claimed a best-of-three season series versus the Knights, who won a 4-2 victory in the first meeting of the teams on 14 March. The frogs are 3-1 opposite UCF because it came to Big 12 in 2023.
The Horned Frogs expanded their NCAA-leading home-winning series to 35 games and became flawless in Bayard for the second consecutive year. Saturday's triumph has supplemented the record of the home journey of the program of all time until 28-1.
TCU always moved to 59-33 in the NCAA tournament while head coach David to give birth Spick his career record in the flagship event up to 33-9.
It is doubling
The double point was competitive but clear.
TCU again benefited from the return of VIVES from a six -week injury. VIVES and MAXTED No. 55 Paul Colin and Branger and Branger 6-3 play his second game in the past two months and put the first court on the board for TCU.
Vives and Maxted, the reigning NCAA -Doubel champions, converted their first break -Point -opportunity after the start of the game on serve. The general pair, Vives and Maxted van de Nation improved to 15-1 versus ranked opponents and 24-3 in general. Since October, the Senior Duo has only lost once.
It became clear early that the first point of the match before the court would be decided.
Pedra and Duncan Chan surrendered an early break to Medhi Bencakroun and Santiago Giamichelle on the 3-rules and fell on 1-3. The TCU-Tandem earned two consecutive opportunities to break back, first a Deuce point on the subsequent match and then a point of four straight points up 40 love love while lagging behind 3-4. TCU could not convert both chances, because Bencakroun and Giamichelle claimed a 6-4 decision.
Pinnington and Woestendick participated in a 4-4 Gridlock vs. Yassine Dlimi and Emilio Sanchez. They gave up 30-15 while they were 5-4 ahead when TCU's defeat became three official. Pinnington and Woestendick have obtained two of the following three points to clean a 6-4 decision. They forced a Deuce point up 4-3 two games prior to the conflict.
The Ita No. 32 Doubles pair, Pinnington and Woestendick have now won 10 straight matches and are undefeated outdoors. Their seasonal record is 14-4.
TCU ended unbeaten in Double Home (15-0) for the first time in legendary history. The horned frogs have demanded 10 consecutive double points and are 24-4 of the season.
Doubles results
- #2 At Maxted / Pedro Vives (TCU) Def. #55 Liam Branger / Paul Colin (UCF): 6-3
- #32 Jack Pinnington / Cooper Woestendick (TCU) Def. Yassine Dlimi / Emilio Sanchez (UCF): 6-4
- Medhi Bencakroun / Santiago Giamichelle (UCF) def. Duncan Chan / Albert Pedrico (TCU): 6-4
Order of finishing: 1, 3, 2
Singles Rundown
The sweeps of Pedrico and Pascual were both redeeming and vengeful.
Pedrico stood opposite Santiago Giamichelle on Court Five and Pascual fought Nicolas Oliveira in sixth position. Giamichelle and Oliveira scored the last two points in the defeat of the frogs against UCF. Pascual came short vs. Giamichelle on and transformed what a 3-0 lead was in a 3-3 stalemate. Pedrico was forced to retire his court shortly before.
The Spaniards dominated on Saturday. Pascual was the first player to put a set on the board, Walloping Oliveira 6-1 while Pedrico won the first court and Giamichelle fell 6-2, 6-3. Pascual followed and served a 6-1, 6-2 decision versus Oliveira.
The dominance below UCF without a path. TCU claimed five of the six opening sets and led on the top lanes when the game was stopped.
Maxted raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening frame, a score of Pascual matched and worked a way forward to a 5-2 advantage in set two.
Pinnington was on a set at no. 63 Yassine Dlimi, which he lost in straight sets while he was compromised in Waco, 6-3, 3-4 at the time of the CLINCH
Vives, arranged at 10oneNationally, his first singles match played in exactly two months and led No. 84 Bencakround 6-4, 2-1.
Woestendick dropped Set One on the field four, 2-6, but was on the top 5-4 on serve in the second set before he did not let his match complete.
Maxted continues to lead TCU in Singles victories behind a seasonal record of 28-6.
Pedrico and Pascual won their second game in three starts during the NCAA tournament.
Singles Results
- #8 Jack Pinnington (TCU) vs. #63 Yassine Dlimi (UCF): 6-3, 3-4, unfinished
- #10 Pedro Vives (TCU) vs. #84 Medhi Bencakroun (UCF): 6-4, 2-1, Unfrequent
- #37 At Maxted (TCU) Def. Liam Branger (UCF): 6-2, 6-4
- #95 Cooper Woestendick (TCU) vs. Paul Colin (UCF): 2-6, 5-4, Unfinished
- Albert Pedrico (TCU) Def. Santiago Giamichelle (UCF): 6-2, 6-3
- Roger Pascual (TCU) Def. Nicolas Oliveira (UCF): 6-1, 6-2
Order of finishing: 5, 6, 3
|
Sources
2/ https://gofrogs.com/news/2025/5/10/mens-tennis-tcu-gets-last-laugh-vs-ucf-powers-into-ncaa-quarterfinals.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nigel Farage says it allows required migration but will end. Political news
- Can this ping-pong robot surpass you?
- RAFE FLETCHER: Is Singapore a viable model for the United Kingdom?
- Polda Metro: two witnesses to the false Jokowi diploma case are not present without confirmation
- “God built this miracle”: hockey player died 16 minutes, says he spoke to God
- Weight loss pills aren't really about weight
- A rare earthquake hit in the center of Kentuck
- The President of Bresils is looking for indestructible ties with China in the middle of Trump's trade war | Brazil
- The NCAA Prez open to the idea of President Donald Trump's commission
- Ball State University – Official athletics site
- Release student arrested by federal immigration agents
- Met Office warns the storm storms in the UK Yellow weather warning