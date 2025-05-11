TCU gets the last smile versus UCF, competent in NCAA Quarterfinals

Fort Worth All rumbling of an emerging rivalry between TCU and UCF were set at rest on Saturday.

The horned frogs hit the Knights 4-0 in the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center and took its way to the quarterfinals of the NCAA D1 men's Tennis Championship.

No. 2 Seed TCU dropped only two sets in the NCAA Super Regional Dual. The Big 12 Champion Horned Frogs (25-3) played for the first time since 11 March with their entire line-up. TCU achieved the double point with victories on the top lanes. First -year Albert Pedrico And Roger Pascual Pushed the lead to 3-0 via Shutouts on the 5-line and 6 rules respectively. At Maxted Secure the clincher in his last match on the purple courts and Liam Branger, 6-2, 6-4, fell three in court.

TCU is now pulling. No. 7 Seed Virginia (23-7) on Friday in the Elite Eight in the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco. The Cavaliers, fourth in fourth place in the last ITA ranking of the regular season team, defeated No. 10 Arizona 4-2 in their third round match.

With the victory over 15one-Ranke Knights, TCU has now reached the quarterfinals in six consecutive seasons and went on to the last site of the NCAA championships in eight of the last 10 years. Nowhere in the entire program, more elite have chosen eight berths in the last decade.

The horned frogs and cavaliers are also the only teams in the country that have continued for 10 consecutive years to the last site of the NCAA championships.

TCU demanded his revenge from a 4-3 upset loss to UCF (23-9) exactly three weeks until the day in Waco in the semi-final of the BIG 12 championship. The horned frogs were lowered three players due to injuries or illness, including two of the top four in their singles line -up, and saw another pair perform during the match injuries. TCU claimed a best-of-three season series versus the Knights, who won a 4-2 victory in the first meeting of the teams on 14 March. The frogs are 3-1 opposite UCF because it came to Big 12 in 2023.

The Horned Frogs expanded their NCAA-leading home-winning series to 35 games and became flawless in Bayard for the second consecutive year. Saturday's triumph has supplemented the record of the home journey of the program of all time until 28-1.

TCU always moved to 59-33 in the NCAA tournament while head coach David to give birth Spick his career record in the flagship event up to 33-9.

It is doubling

The double point was competitive but clear.

TCU again benefited from the return of VIVES from a six -week injury. VIVES and MAXTED No. 55 Paul Colin and Branger and Branger 6-3 play his second game in the past two months and put the first court on the board for TCU.

Vives and Maxted, the reigning NCAA -Doubel champions, converted their first break -Point -opportunity after the start of the game on serve. The general pair, Vives and Maxted van de Nation improved to 15-1 versus ranked opponents and 24-3 in general. Since October, the Senior Duo has only lost once.

It became clear early that the first point of the match before the court would be decided.

Pedra and Duncan Chan surrendered an early break to Medhi Bencakroun and Santiago Giamichelle on the 3-rules and fell on 1-3. The TCU-Tandem earned two consecutive opportunities to break back, first a Deuce point on the subsequent match and then a point of four straight points up 40 love love while lagging behind 3-4. TCU could not convert both chances, because Bencakroun and Giamichelle claimed a 6-4 decision.

Pinnington and Woestendick participated in a 4-4 Gridlock vs. Yassine Dlimi and Emilio Sanchez. They gave up 30-15 while they were 5-4 ahead when TCU's defeat became three official. Pinnington and Woestendick have obtained two of the following three points to clean a 6-4 decision. They forced a Deuce point up 4-3 two games prior to the conflict.

The Ita No. 32 Doubles pair, Pinnington and Woestendick have now won 10 straight matches and are undefeated outdoors. Their seasonal record is 14-4.

TCU ended unbeaten in Double Home (15-0) for the first time in legendary history. The horned frogs have demanded 10 consecutive double points and are 24-4 of the season.

Doubles results

#2 At Maxted / Pedro Vives (TCU) Def. #55 Liam Branger / Paul Colin (UCF): 6-3 #32 Jack Pinnington / Cooper Woestendick (TCU) Def. Yassine Dlimi / Emilio Sanchez (UCF): 6-4 Medhi Bencakroun / Santiago Giamichelle (UCF) def. Duncan Chan / Albert Pedrico (TCU): 6-4

Order of finishing: 1, 3, 2

Singles Rundown

The sweeps of Pedrico and Pascual were both redeeming and vengeful.

Pedrico stood opposite Santiago Giamichelle on Court Five and Pascual fought Nicolas Oliveira in sixth position. Giamichelle and Oliveira scored the last two points in the defeat of the frogs against UCF. Pascual came short vs. Giamichelle on and transformed what a 3-0 lead was in a 3-3 stalemate. Pedrico was forced to retire his court shortly before.

The Spaniards dominated on Saturday. Pascual was the first player to put a set on the board, Walloping Oliveira 6-1 while Pedrico won the first court and Giamichelle fell 6-2, 6-3. Pascual followed and served a 6-1, 6-2 decision versus Oliveira.

The dominance below UCF without a path. TCU claimed five of the six opening sets and led on the top lanes when the game was stopped.

Maxted raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening frame, a score of Pascual matched and worked a way forward to a 5-2 advantage in set two.

Pinnington was on a set at no. 63 Yassine Dlimi, which he lost in straight sets while he was compromised in Waco, 6-3, 3-4 at the time of the CLINCH

Vives, arranged at 10oneNationally, his first singles match played in exactly two months and led No. 84 Bencakround 6-4, 2-1.

Woestendick dropped Set One on the field four, 2-6, but was on the top 5-4 on serve in the second set before he did not let his match complete.

Maxted continues to lead TCU in Singles victories behind a seasonal record of 28-6.

Pedrico and Pascual won their second game in three starts during the NCAA tournament.

Singles Results

#8 Jack Pinnington (TCU) vs. #63 Yassine Dlimi (UCF): 6-3, 3-4, unfinished #10 Pedro Vives (TCU) vs. #84 Medhi Bencakroun (UCF): 6-4, 2-1, Unfrequent #37 At Maxted (TCU) Def. Liam Branger (UCF): 6-2, 6-4 #95 Cooper Woestendick (TCU) vs. Paul Colin (UCF): 2-6, 5-4, Unfinished Albert Pedrico (TCU) Def. Santiago Giamichelle (UCF): 6-2, 6-3 Roger Pascual (TCU) Def. Nicolas Oliveira (UCF): 6-1, 6-2

Order of finishing: 5, 6, 3