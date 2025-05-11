The 11th hole of Philly Cricket has played radically differently from day to day at the Truist championship. Andrew Redington/Getty images

Felletown, Pa. – The 11th hole of the Philadelphia Cricket Club, normally the 18th for members, is a bear on 487 Yards on the score card. On Saturday at the Truist Championship, Sepp Tighta Driver-Lob Wedge hit.

Before you start about how distance the great courses of the game ruin – and there is definitely an argument to make this week – this is not about that.

Why? Because yesterday, on the same hole, from the same tee box, struck Driver-7-Wood and did not even reach the green. A little more than 24 hours later he walked behind a driver who flew the left bunkers and caught the huge slope in the Fairway before he finally stopped 400 meters away.

That is the beauty of the charm of the Wissahickon Course, where a simple wind switch and temperature change can make the most difficult holes easy and the easiest holes. This week, just outside of Philadelphia, while the Greens have been soft all week, players are treated to three radically different golf courses.

In benign circumstances on Thursday, when the 72-man field tore the PGA Tour debut of the Cricket Club on the melody of a scoring average more than three strokes under Par, no. 11 21 Birdies gave up with a storage space at the front.

In Philadelphia, a terrible, terrible, not a good, very bad day for golf watching By means of:

Michael Bamberger





Friday, when a cold front and a switch in the wind ensured that 11 played directly in the wind, only four players made Birdie and it played as the fourth most difficult gap.

During the third round on Saturday, when the blue sky returned but brought with it, Straka was one of the 16 players to get their discs on the bottom of the hill, but there were only 13 Birdies.

“It's nice to see three different ways here playing here in our first three days,” said Straka. “Yesterday the ball didn't roll much because of the rain, and then the ball was rolled out of the tee today.

“It was a lot harder to try to choose clubs than yesterday. It was fun on the Tee Box that tried to strategize on a new golf hole every day and try to find the best way to play it.”

The 11th was not the only gap to see dramatic shifts. The nearly 500-yard, uphill par-4 17th was the toughest gap on Friday on nearly six tenths of a shot over par, but bound for the eighth Saturday, which yielded 18 Birdies. In round 2 no. 12 was the fourth easiest and played against the wind, but in round 3 it was the fifth most difficult in the wind.