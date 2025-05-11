Substitute of the 10 gloomy QB situations under Power Four Conferences that introduce the 2025 football season in 2025

Looking around the landscape after the jumpers, there are many really good quarterbacks in it College Football. After a down year of the NFL Draft Perspective, at least in 2024, will be the 2025 season as a solid for the most important position on the field.

Players such as LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Penn State's Drew Allar and Clemson's Gift Klubnik who shuns the design for another year in their respective schools certainly helps the perception. Just like the arrival of Texas' Bend Manning, the most Ballyhooed Recurrent in recent memory that finally gets his chance to start in the aftermath of the departure of Quinn Ewers.

Even prominent schools involved in Quarterback competitions such as Alabama and Ohio State have a wealth of promising options. Although there are fair conversations about increased talent inequality in the modern era of College FootballThe transfer portal makes finding a usable quarterback easier.

Unfortunately, not every program can praise its Quarterback room. Yes, even in a year as 2025 there are a handful of schools with a lot to be desired.

Here are the 10 gloomy Quarterback situations in University Football that will enter the 2025 season.

Unfair mentions

These programs have questionable quarterback situations, but have not completely cut.

Houston: When Conner Wijke Meet his potential, he can be a transfer portal for Houston. That's a big like. Zeon Chriss is a great runner who can ratify the attack with his legs, but quarterbacks sometimes have to throw the ball. That is where it can be difficult for Chriss.

Tennessee: The Vols lost high-ups Quarterback Nico Iamaleava and replaced him with a solid, albeit the unpespectacular, start option transfer Joey Aguilar-before from UCLA and Appalachian State. Back -up options Jake Merklinger and real first -year student George Macintyre are both arranged as four stars of high school, but none of them has taken meaningful snaps. Macintrye has to arrive a lot before he is ready to play.

Quarterbacks: Chandler Morris (Gr.); Gavin Frakes (Sr.); Grady Brosthous (Sr.); Daniel Kaelin (SO.); Cole Geer (Fr.); Bjorn Jurgen (Fr.)

A program could certainly do worse than Morris (as is apparent from this list), which was a selection of the All-AAC Second Team 2024 after throwing 3,774 Yards and 31 Touchdowns in its a year in Northern Texas. Although those are large numbers, he did not come close to the level of the Power Conference in his previous Stint, although he spent four years in Oklahoma and TCU. All that to say, this writer is skeptical that Morris can replicate his production in Noord -Texas in Virginia. Kaelin is the one to look behind Morris, but he still has to be in a real university football match.

Quarterbacks: Zach Calzada (Gr.); Beau Allen (Gr.); Cutter Boley (R-Fr.); Stone Saunders (Fr.); Burns was (Fr.)

Calzada enters his seventh Years of University Football. He brings a lot of sec experience to Lexington, when he started 10 games on Texas A&M in 2021 and spent the 2022 season with a shoulder injury at Auburn before he switched to Incarnate Word in 2023. He suggested a respectable two seasons with the cardinals with the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the cardinals and the Cardinals. Valid with the cardinals with the cardinals with the cardinals and those of the cardinals. Match that production back in the SEC, especially because he did not set the world on fire with the aggies. Is he the type of player to break the recent Quarterback Malaise of Kentucky? Probably not, and there is not much behind him.

Questions for every SEC Team in the spring: Bend Manning -era in Texas, Alabama QB Battle between storylines to follow Will be backus

Quarterbacks: Ben Gulbranson (Gr.); Dylan Rizk (r-so.); Myles Jackson (R-So.); Elia Brown (SO.)

Jackson is the strange man in Stanford, while Gulbranson, Rizk and Brown compete for the runway. Gulbranson and Rizk joined the Cardinal during the Spring Transfer window, while Brown is back for his second season with the program after appearing in three games as first -year students last season. Gulbranson, who started 12 games in Oregon State in the last seasons, has a wealth of experience, although he profiles as a game manager. Rizk showed a few flashes on UCF last season, where he threw 904 yards and five touchdowns in four starts, while Brown clearly has a blue-chip family tree that works to his advantage. It is a “good” harvest of weapons for new and temporary Stanford coach Frank Reich, but not much more than that.

7. UCF

Quarterbacks: Cam Fanccher (R-Sr.); Tayven Jackson (R-Jr.); Jacurri Brown (R-Jr.)

UCF certainly has options, even if none of them really moves the needle. Fanccher started 26 games at Marshall and Florida Atlantic, but his best year came in 2023 when he threw Yards and 11 Touchdowns for 2,162. He has been surrendered to 27 career -tourchdowns to 23 interceptions. Jackson and Brown are solid athletes, but the first could not hold a starting point in Indiana and the last thumping four interceptions in two starts for UCF last season.

Quarterbacks: Ryan Browne (r-so.); Bennett Meredith (Jr.); Malachi Singleton (SO.); Evans Chuba (R-Fr.); Garyt ODY (Fr.)

Purdue received a bit of good news when coach Barry Odom Browne convinced to go back to Purdue in the spring after the former backup left for North Carolina in December. He started two games in relief of a injured Hudson card last season and threw 532 Yards and four touchdowns of which three came against Illinois. Although he does not have the highest ceiling, he is a steady hand. Beyond Browne. Singleton is a former prospect with four stars and an intriguing athlete. ODY has been successful in the past with mobile quarterbacks.

Big ten Spring Overrespact: Ohio State has Title -Realization in sight, Oregon is evolving to the new Georgia Tom Fornelli

Quarterbacks: Devin Brown (R-Jr.); Dominic Ingrassia (SO.); EJ Caminong (R-Fr.); Jaron-Kewe Sagapolutele (Fr.)

Cal lost Franchise Quarterback Fernando Mendoza to the transfer portal. His replacement is Devin Brown, who could not completely break through in the state of Ohio in three years, despite his elevated invoicing from high school. He only tried 48 passes with the buckeyes and completed them with a clip of 56.3%. He has also dealt with various injuries in his relatively short career. It may only be a matter of time before Sagapolutele takes over. The former signer of Oregon was 247Sports' Nr. 7 Quarterback in the Class of 2025 Transferred to Cal for his first spring training with the ducks. He has more top than anyone else in the schedule of Cal, but trusting a first -year student always brings his own risks.

Quarterbacks: Justyn Martin (R-Jr.); Khristian Martin (R-Fr.); Jackson Hamilton (Fr.); Malik Washington (Fr.)

Former four -star perspective Justyn Martin switched to Maryland in December after three seasons in UCLA. He appeared in five games with the Bruins and registered his first career start in 2024 when Ethan Garbers missed a match against Penn State due to injury. Martin completed 22 of his 30 passes for 167 yards and one touchdowns in the loss of 27-11, that's … great. The real buzz-worthy piece here is Washington, the general prospect of number 54 and No. 6 Quarterback In the class of 2025. Just like at Cal, it is difficult to lean on a first -year student, but there is a chance that Washington will start starting representatives at some point.

Quarterbacks:Robby Ashford (R-Sr.); Purdie (SO.); Elijah Oelke (Fr.); Pizzella Steele (Fr.)

The new Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert had a number of excellent Quarterbacks – including Cam Ward – during his time in the state of Washington, but he and his staff will have to work some magic to get this group at speed. Although Ashford enters his sixth year from College Football, he has not impressed much – and has certainly not done enough to get stuck – at his last three schools. He is a great runner and athlete, so that's there. Purdie has a nice frame on 6-foot-4 and 228 pounds and started six games as a first-year student at Charlotte last season, but it is not to tell how his game will translate to a higher level.

Winners of the Football Transfer of Portaal, Losers: Penn State and Oklahoma Improve, ACC teams Implode in the spring Richard Johnson

Quarterbacks:Dylan Wittke (r-so.); Max Shikenjanski (R-So.); Drake Lindsey (R-Fr.); Jackson Kollock (Fr.)

Minnesota broke transfer portal gold with Quarterback Max Brosmer, but he went on to the NFL After a year with the Golden Gophers. Minnesota went back to the portal to add Georgia Tech Transfer Zach Pyron, who then left the program and was transferred to South Alabama in April. That leaves Minnesota with a Quarterback – Lindsey – who has tried a pass at a collegial level. Lindsey went 4 for 5 for 50 Yards as first-year years last season and will probably start in 2025. The staff of Minnesota is high on the 6-foot-5 second-year player, but his in-game power is still a big question mark.

Quarterbacks: Zane Flores (R-Fr.); Hauss Hejny (R-Fr.); Banks Bowen (Fr.)

Mike Gundy played Quarterback in Oklahoma State. He was a quarterback coach and offensive coordinator for the cowboys, Baylor and Maryland before he took control of his Alma Mater in 2005. So the fact that his quarterback room is in this state and enters the 21st year of his term of office is, to be honest, unforgivable. Oklahoma State lost his only quarterbacks with some real experience – Garrett Rangel and Maealiuaki Smith – to the transfer portal. That means that it has no signal caller who has tried so much a collegial pass. Things were about where the Cowboys Bowen had to poach, a first -year student from Tulsa. Hejny at least sorted as a four -star perspective of high school, even if Flores may have a slight lead for the starting point.