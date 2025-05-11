Justin Bieber watches hockey game with son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber comes in some Quality Time with his almost 9 -month -old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

On Friday, May 9, Justin, May 31, shared a series of videos and photos via Instagram of himself and his baby son who watched a hockey game from home. The couple were photographed from behind, but Jack's pajamas-clad arms and legs were visible in the photos.

“Before the Heartbreak,” wrote Bieber de Paal, a reference to the 5-4 loss of Toronto Maple Leafs for the Florida Panthers.

Justin and Hailey Bieber28, son Jack Blues welcomed in August 2024. “Welcome Home”, Justin wrote at that time via Instagram and shared a photo of their son's foot wrapped in a blanket.

The couple has offered a glimpse of their home life with Jack Blues in the months followed. The baby has been a bright spot for the couple, who have endured their concern about the well -being of Justin and their own relationship in recent months.

On March 22, Hailey shared a photo of himself on social media with Jack in honor of his 7 -month milestone. “7 months 🥹🤍,” she wrote. “Time flies through Too Fassssst 😭.”

Justin shared another photo of Jack Blues on Saturday, April 5, who contained the singer with shirtless while his baby lay down his legs.

Justin and Hailey made the decision in 2018. The couple experienced a “total shift” in their relationship after renewing their vows in May 2024 and welcomed their son in the same year, said a source US Weekly Exclusive in January.

“There has been a total shift in their marriage since the renewal of their vows and the welcome of baby Jack,” said the source. “He really brought them so much luck and a renewed band.”

The source added that Justin is a 'really good father'. For Hailey, the insider said that “the most important priority of the RHODE founder is now a mother.”

Justin and Hailey renewed their vows and unveiled their pregnancy at the same time in May 2024 when the singer shared a series of photos and videos from the big day on social media

The first video was the duo that a kiss shared, while another image showed that Hailey stood in a white lace Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress and rocked her growing stomach. It also seemed that the duo celebrated the news with a VOW renewal, because they faced each other with whom a pastor seemed to be in a separate image.

Before she became pregnant with Jack, Hailey revealed that she wanted children with Justin.

“I literally cry about this! I want children so badly, but I get scared,” said Hailey The Sunday Times In May 2023, but she added that leading a public life has added an extra complication. “It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine that I have to confront people who say things about a child. We can only do the best to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”