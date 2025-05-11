Sports
About conversations about Virat Kohli stop test cricket, Report says that “Gautam Gambhir wants …”
Virat Kohli wanted test capincy, but his request was rejected by the BCCI.© AFP
Reports from Virat Kohli stop test cricket have done rounds on social media. On Saturday, the Times of India (TOI) reported that Kohli BCCI informed about his desire to withdraw from the longest format of the game. The report also stated that although the BCCI wants Kohli to play the upcoming five games in England, he must not yet respond to the council's request. While he spoke with NDTV, a BCCI source confirmed the development and said that the board asked Kohli to take time before taking a call on retirement.
“He is still incredibly fit and hungry. His presence in the dressing room lifts the whole team,” said a senior BCCI officer was quoted by NDTV. “We asked him to take some time before we make a last phone call.”
Now another TOI report has claimed that Kohli has asked the BCCI to give him test capincy. His requirement, however, was rejected by the board because they want someone to lead young, probably Shubman Gill, the team in the future.
“A new WTC cycle starts. The future and continuity must be kept in mind as far as the team is concerned. Even coach Gautam Gambhir would like a series of players with whom he will probably work together for a longer period.
Although Kohli has not made a public explanation, fans and former cricketers have flooded social media with support with support, in the hope that modern legend will still give the format a stint. For now the Indian cricket is waiting – with a breath.
Earlier, Indian Captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement cricket retirement on Wednesday. Kohli, who also thinks in the same lines, will largely leave India's red Batting order on the shoulders of young people in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, starting with the five-match test series against England in Leeds on 20 June.
(With Ians -inputs)
