Martin Zubimendi agrees verbally to join Arsenal of Real Sociedad, Erik ten Hag and Cesc Fabregas in Frame to replace Xabi Alonso in Bayer Leverkusen and Cristiano Ronaldo Future at Al-Nassr. Real Sociedad Midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 26, has verbally agreed to become a member Arsenal And the Spain International is planning to join the Gunners when his release clause of 60 million euros (50.75 million) is activated. (Talksport)” external However, reports in Spain suggest that Xabi Alonso has included Zubimendi on a list of transfer goals for when, as expected, the Bayer Leverkusen Manager replaces Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid boss. (If)” external Saudi Pro League Club Al-Hilal Plan a third meeting with the representatives of Portugal International Bruno Fernandes while trying to convince the 30-year-old to join them, despite Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim says he wants the midfielder to stay at Old Trafford. (Mirror)” external Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag en When Boss Cesc Fabregas are the contenders to take over from Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen. (Kicker – in German)” external Arsenal Sports director Andrea Berta is working on a deal to bring in a new striker, limiting his search Sports Sweden -Ster Viktor Gyokeres, 26, and RB Leipzigs Slovenia International Benjamin Sesko, 21. (TBR football)” external Belgium Vooruit Leandro Trossard is also in conversation with Arsenal About a new deal, in the midst of the 30-year-old who is interested in Saudi Pro League clubs. (Mail)” external Portugal Vooruit Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Al-Nassr is in doubt, with a two-year contract extension for the 40-year-old who is put on hold. (Marking)” external Manchester United Weuzen a movement for Bournemouths Ghana -wing player Antoine Semenyo, 25, about a potential deal for Brentford's Cameroon Vooruit Bryan Mbeumo, 25. They also want to sign Wolves' Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha, 25, and Ipswich Town's 22-year-old English frontman Liam Delap. (Sky Sports, via TeamTalk)” external Germany Winger Leroy Sane is not satisfied with the new deal offered by Bayern Munich and could leave a free transfer in the summer, with the 29-year-old linked to Arsenal, Chelsea Or the competition. (Sky Sport Germany)” external Bayer Leverkusen Center-back Jonathan Tah, 29, is connected to Bayern Munich And Barcelona With a free transfer in the summer and the German international says that he will soon make a decision about his future. (Sport Bild – in German)” external Marseille consider the 25-year-old Arsenal And Poland Center-back Jakub Kiwior as one of the summer options to strengthen their defense. (Foot Mercato – in French)” external

