Sports
No. 3 Mens Tennis goes to NCAA Elite Eight
Austin, Texas No. 3 Texas Herentennis went to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday with a 4-0 Sweep on No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday in the Texas Tennis Center. It marks the third consecutive trip to the quarterfinals for the Longhorns, and the fifth time there in the past six years. They are then confronted with no. 16 UCLA on Friday 16 May at 7 pm CT on the championship site in Waco.
With the victory, Texas is now 28-4 this season, with the 28 wins being the second most in one season dating from 1975 when teams started playing shorter schemes. The 2019 team has had the most since then when the Longhorns 29-3 went on their way to the first national championship of the program.
It was the second victory for Texas about Tennessee this season after beating the volunteers, 4-2, in the SEC Championship Semifinals on April 19, while Tennessee had won six days earlier in the last game of the regular season with the same score in Knoxville.
Texas insured the double point with victories over Nos. 1 and 3, while Tennessee won at number 2 in between. After the singles matches had moved to their second sets, it slowed down the match for two and a half hours, but the Longhorns quickly struck with three singles victories that all ended within a few seconds, first by Senior No. 54 Pierre-Yves Bailly at No. 3, then first -year students Sebastian Eriksson at number 5, and ultimately second -year -olds Lucas Brown at no. 6 for the conflict.
It was the first time in three games that Texas had won the double point, and the number 10 duo by Brown and Freshman Timo Legout Let it go quickly with a 6-1 Top-10 victory over No. 9 Alex Kotzen and Alejandro Morena at number 1. The Longhorns ran to a 5-0 lead, including Deuce-Point victories in the first two games. After the volunteers had picked up one match for serving for 5-1, Legout and Brown served the match.
Tennessee simultaneously double when the No. 81 pairs of Bailly and Eriksson were brought down by Shunsuke Mitsui and Alan Jesudason, 6-2, at number 2. The volunteers took a break in the second game to start with a 3-0 run, and after the next four games were held, they broke again before the game.
That left it to No. 3 where the No. 66 combination of juniors Sebastian Gorzny And Jonah Braswell achieved the point with a 7-5 victory over Lance Nisbet and Jose Garcia. The Longhorns opened with a guard and had the opportunity to break a Deuce point in the second game, but the volunteers held up and the first four kept on serve until Tennessee broke and consolidated for a 4-2 lead. Texas then held on and got the break back on a Deuce point to start a 3-0 run for its own 5-4 lead. After the next two games were also serving, Gorzny and Braswell were given the break they needed for the victory and 1-0 team leader.
After double, Bailly set a decisive 6-0, 6-3 victory over Moreno at number 3. With the last of those who gave Bailly a 2-0 lead in the second set, Moreno responded with two Deuce-Point Pauses around a hold for his own 3-2 lead. Bailly, however, took it from there with a 4-0 point to the finish.
Seconds later, Eriksson completed his 6-3, 6-2 victory over Jan Kobierski at number 5. Kobierski was the first to serve and later served both of Eriksson's first two to display, grabbing a break on the second one for a 3-1 lead. Eriksson, however, recovered with a 6-0 run with three Deuce-Point victories for 3-3, a 4-3 lead and the 6-3 first-class victory. He then held on to start the second set, and after Kobierski also held his first two portions for 2-2, Eriksson went to the finish on a 4-0 point with the first break of the set for a 4-2 lead on a Deuce point.
A few seconds later, Brown delivered an AAS to limit his 6-1, 6-2 victory over Ian Cruz at number 6. Brown maintained control for most of the game, starting on a 5-0 run with two Deuce-Point pauses. After Cruz 5-1 had held, Brown captured the first set on a Deuce-Point Hold. In the second set, Cruz held in the first match, but Brown used a few Deuce-Point breaks for a 4-0 run. Cruz got one match back on a Deuce-Point break for 4-2, but Brown broke again and served the match for the clinch.
That did not stop three games with the Longhorns that led in two of them. No. 1 Legout was a set and a break at nr. 23 Kots, 7-5, 4-2, at number 1. Legout first broke a Deuce point and then consolidated for a 4-1 lead, but Kots came back with a 4-0 run for the leadership, winning the first two and the last one of Deuce. Legout, however, came back for a 3-0 run to take the set. In the second broke Kotzen broke and held in for a 2-0 lead, but Legout closed a 4-0 run before the game stopped.
No. 72 Braswell was also a set and a break on Garcia, 6-4, 3-2, at number 4. Braswell first broke in the game and consolidated for a 4-2 lead, and although Garcia got the break back on a deuce point for 4-4, Braswell broke again and served the set. That was part of a 4-0 run in the second set where Braswell led 2-0 before Garcia claimed the next two games at a hold and deuce point break, but Braswell broke again for the 3-2 lead when the game stopped.
In the last match, no. 26 Gorzny was behind No. 29 Mitsui, 3-6, 4-4, at no. 2. Mitsui broke on a Deuce point to start the game and held for 2-0, and although Gorzny was right, Mitsui went back with a 4-2 lead. Gorzny came in one with a guard in the next game, but Mitsui provided successive Deuce points for the set. Mitsui started the second set with the first two games during a break and a break, and after Gorzny broke back on a Deuce point, the rest of the set was served, including the last two games at Deuce before the game ended.
#3 Texas 4, #14 Tennessee 0
Singles Order of Finish (3,5,6)
1. #1 Timo Legout (Tex) vs. #23 Alex Kotzen (Tenn) 7-5, 4-2, un.
2. #26 Sebastian Gorzny (Tex) vs. #29 Shunsuke Mitsui (Tenn) 3-6, 4-4, UNF.
3. #54 Pierre-Yves Bailly (Tex) def. Alejandro Moreno (Tenn) 6-0, 6-3
4. #72 Jonah Braswell (Tex) vs. Jose Garcia (Tenn) 6-4, 3-2, UNF.
5. Sebastian Eriksson (Tex) def. Jan Kobierski (Tenn) 6-3, 6-2
6. Lucas Brown (Tex) def. Ian Cruz (Tenn) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles the order of finishing (1,2,3)
1. #10 Timo Legout/Lucas Brown (Tex) def. #9 Alex Kotzen/Alejandro Moreno (Tenn) 6-1
2. Shunsuke Mitsui/Alan Jesudasone (Tenn) def. #81 Pierre-Yves Bailly/Sebastian Eriksson (Tex) 6-2
3. #66 Sebastian Gorzny/Jonah Braswell (Tex) def. Lance Nisbet/Jose Garcia (Tenn) 7-5
|
Sources
2/ https://texaslonghorns.com/news/2025/5/10/mens-tennis-no-3-mens-tennis-advances-to-ncaa-elite-eight.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The nursing workforce is growing but inequalities threaten with global health goals
- Nigel Farage says it allows required migration but will end. Political news
- Can this ping-pong robot surpass you?
- RAFE FLETCHER: Is Singapore a viable model for the United Kingdom?
- Polda Metro: two witnesses to the false Jokowi diploma case are not present without confirmation
- “God built this miracle”: hockey player died 16 minutes, says he spoke to God
- Weight loss pills aren't really about weight
- A rare earthquake hit in the center of Kentuck
- The President of Bresils is looking for indestructible ties with China in the middle of Trump's trade war | Brazil
- The NCAA Prez open to the idea of President Donald Trump's commission
- Ball State University – Official athletics site
- Release student arrested by federal immigration agents