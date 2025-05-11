Austin, Texas No. 3 Texas Herentennis went to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday with a 4-0 Sweep on No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday in the Texas Tennis Center. It marks the third consecutive trip to the quarterfinals for the Longhorns, and the fifth time there in the past six years. They are then confronted with no. 16 UCLA on Friday 16 May at 7 pm CT on the championship site in Waco.

With the victory, Texas is now 28-4 this season, with the 28 wins being the second most in one season dating from 1975 when teams started playing shorter schemes. The 2019 team has had the most since then when the Longhorns 29-3 went on their way to the first national championship of the program.

It was the second victory for Texas about Tennessee this season after beating the volunteers, 4-2, in the SEC Championship Semifinals on April 19, while Tennessee had won six days earlier in the last game of the regular season with the same score in Knoxville.

Texas insured the double point with victories over Nos. 1 and 3, while Tennessee won at number 2 in between. After the singles matches had moved to their second sets, it slowed down the match for two and a half hours, but the Longhorns quickly struck with three singles victories that all ended within a few seconds, first by Senior No. 54 Pierre-Yves Bailly at No. 3, then first -year students Sebastian Eriksson at number 5, and ultimately second -year -olds Lucas Brown at no. 6 for the conflict.

It was the first time in three games that Texas had won the double point, and the number 10 duo by Brown and Freshman Timo Legout Let it go quickly with a 6-1 Top-10 victory over No. 9 Alex Kotzen and Alejandro Morena at number 1. The Longhorns ran to a 5-0 lead, including Deuce-Point victories in the first two games. After the volunteers had picked up one match for serving for 5-1, Legout and Brown served the match.

Tennessee simultaneously double when the No. 81 pairs of Bailly and Eriksson were brought down by Shunsuke Mitsui and Alan Jesudason, 6-2, at number 2. The volunteers took a break in the second game to start with a 3-0 run, and after the next four games were held, they broke again before the game.

That left it to No. 3 where the No. 66 combination of juniors Sebastian Gorzny And Jonah Braswell achieved the point with a 7-5 victory over Lance Nisbet and Jose Garcia. The Longhorns opened with a guard and had the opportunity to break a Deuce point in the second game, but the volunteers held up and the first four kept on serve until Tennessee broke and consolidated for a 4-2 lead. Texas then held on and got the break back on a Deuce point to start a 3-0 run for its own 5-4 lead. After the next two games were also serving, Gorzny and Braswell were given the break they needed for the victory and 1-0 team leader.

After double, Bailly set a decisive 6-0, 6-3 victory over Moreno at number 3. With the last of those who gave Bailly a 2-0 lead in the second set, Moreno responded with two Deuce-Point Pauses around a hold for his own 3-2 lead. Bailly, however, took it from there with a 4-0 point to the finish.

Seconds later, Eriksson completed his 6-3, 6-2 victory over Jan Kobierski at number 5. Kobierski was the first to serve and later served both of Eriksson's first two to display, grabbing a break on the second one for a 3-1 lead. Eriksson, however, recovered with a 6-0 run with three Deuce-Point victories for 3-3, a 4-3 lead and the 6-3 first-class victory. He then held on to start the second set, and after Kobierski also held his first two portions for 2-2, Eriksson went to the finish on a 4-0 point with the first break of the set for a 4-2 lead on a Deuce point.

A few seconds later, Brown delivered an AAS to limit his 6-1, 6-2 victory over Ian Cruz at number 6. Brown maintained control for most of the game, starting on a 5-0 run with two Deuce-Point pauses. After Cruz 5-1 had held, Brown captured the first set on a Deuce-Point Hold. In the second set, Cruz held in the first match, but Brown used a few Deuce-Point breaks for a 4-0 run. Cruz got one match back on a Deuce-Point break for 4-2, but Brown broke again and served the match for the clinch.

That did not stop three games with the Longhorns that led in two of them. No. 1 Legout was a set and a break at nr. 23 Kots, 7-5, 4-2, at number 1. Legout first broke a Deuce point and then consolidated for a 4-1 lead, but Kots came back with a 4-0 run for the leadership, winning the first two and the last one of Deuce. Legout, however, came back for a 3-0 run to take the set. In the second broke Kotzen broke and held in for a 2-0 lead, but Legout closed a 4-0 run before the game stopped.

No. 72 Braswell was also a set and a break on Garcia, 6-4, 3-2, at number 4. Braswell first broke in the game and consolidated for a 4-2 lead, and although Garcia got the break back on a deuce point for 4-4, Braswell broke again and served the set. That was part of a 4-0 run in the second set where Braswell led 2-0 before Garcia claimed the next two games at a hold and deuce point break, but Braswell broke again for the 3-2 lead when the game stopped.

In the last match, no. 26 Gorzny was behind No. 29 Mitsui, 3-6, 4-4, at no. 2. Mitsui broke on a Deuce point to start the game and held for 2-0, and although Gorzny was right, Mitsui went back with a 4-2 lead. Gorzny came in one with a guard in the next game, but Mitsui provided successive Deuce points for the set. Mitsui started the second set with the first two games during a break and a break, and after Gorzny broke back on a Deuce point, the rest of the set was served, including the last two games at Deuce before the game ended.

#3 Texas 4, #14 Tennessee 0

Singles Order of Finish (3,5,6)

1. #1 Timo Legout (Tex) vs. #23 Alex Kotzen (Tenn) 7-5, 4-2, un.

2. #26 Sebastian Gorzny (Tex) vs. #29 Shunsuke Mitsui (Tenn) 3-6, 4-4, UNF.

3. #54 Pierre-Yves Bailly (Tex) def. Alejandro Moreno (Tenn) 6-0, 6-3

4. #72 Jonah Braswell (Tex) vs. Jose Garcia (Tenn) 6-4, 3-2, UNF.

5. Sebastian Eriksson (Tex) def. Jan Kobierski (Tenn) 6-3, 6-2

6. Lucas Brown (Tex) def. Ian Cruz (Tenn) 6-1, 6-2