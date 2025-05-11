Sports
From Spain to Oxford: Senior Field Hockey Player leaves Legacy
A thousand seven hundred thirteen days passed between Paula Pea Martinez's first and last field hockey games in Oxford.
During her time at the University of Miami, Martinez scored 43 goals, bound for sixth in program history and the Redhawks helped to win four consecutive mid-American conference (Mac) championships.
At the height of her collegial career, Martinez thought about her time at the Redhawks and on the Veldhockey field, with the emphasis on the importance of sports in her life.
Everything you learn in life comes from sport, Martinez said. It is the most important thing to do in every way, not only for the values, but also the exercise and pleasure.
Growing up in Bilbao, Spain, Martinez played tennis during her youth. Her first experience with field hockey accidentally came when she joined people who played the game after a tennis exercise one day while she waited to be picked up.
Despite the fact that the sport was not yet understood, Martinez quickly fell in love with field hockey and it secretly played after tennis lessons.
My mother saw that I really enjoyed it [it]And I actually enjoyed it too much that I couldn't stop playing, said Martinez. When I was 12, I received a call for the team under 16 [for my region]And I was selected from that moment on, I was called up for all regional teams [and] For the Spanish national team.
With her name distributed in Spain, Martinez put himself on the path to achieve her ultimate goal to play in the United States.
Her uncle, Jose Leon, played tennis from 1993-96 for the Louisiana State University Tigers. His stories about collegial athletics in the US fascinated Martinez and inspired her to want the same dream, but with field hockey.
After her success on the field in Spain, she went to a boarding school in Dublin, Ireland, where she learned English and played for the old Alex Hockey Club. While she was there, she started e -mailing colleagues coaches in the US
She asked her coach, the Spanish Olympic field hockey player Roco Ibarra, for a letter of recommendation. She was denied, but Ibarra connected Martinez with a friend of hers from the US: Miami head coach Iako Puzo.
I had a very long phone call with Paula with regard to Miami, Puzo said. We were ready for the team dinner and we set up this phone call. I missed the team dinner because of the conversation with Paula; It was very long. After that conversation, [it] Almost a foregone dealer was.
Puzo visited Martinez in Dublin two weeks after the phone call to officially sign her. Although he never visited Oxford, Martinez's confidence inspired her to go all-in with the Redhawks.
The COVID-19 Pandemia stopped her recruitment process and when Martinez arrived in Oxford for the first time, she was worried.
I expected tall buildings, you know how everyone says things about America [having] Big cities, said Martinez. [Oxford] Is literally only one street, it is a very small town that I told her, are you joking? Is this it?
After her adjustment to Oxford and the team, Puzo put her to work for the Redhawks. During her recruitment process, he emphasized her speed as her most important skill.
She was always a very fast player, Puzo said. Someone who really likes to play the ball in the hockey stick, excellent in eliminating players with speed in one by one situations that she scored many, many goals for us in her five seasons in Miami.
Martinez did not waste time to get involved with the team. After scoring four goals during her first season, she improved her statistics every year, combining for 43 goals and 95 points of 2020-24 and the team helped to reach four Mac championships.
In the 2024 season, her last semester with Miami, the realization that she would not play again for the Redhawks after November after November.
You always have to keep cool because you are a senior, Martinez said, but I think there are more nerves in this last season, is always a bitter feeling of so, oh my god, you're a step in and out of the door. I have taken this last season just like, this is the last chance for you to show what kind of player you are.
Martinez shone again during her Encore season and scored 11 goals, the second highest in the team. Her final goal as Redhawk came in the Mac championship against the James Madison University Dukes, culminating in her fourth championship gain.
Despite the many awards, championships and high numbers she has set up, Martinez brought her teammates to the attention as the most important collection meals of her time in Miami.
From all this I take a family with me and a great group of people, Martinez said. That's the good one [to] Have a whole, really good group of friends every year.
Martinez graduated from the end of the autumn semester and moved to Orlando, Florida, to work for a marketing company. She hopes to study jewelry design at the Gemological Institute of America in New York and works for her family jewelry company, DMASO Martinez.
While she leaves collegial field hockey in the past, Martinez said that the value of her time as a Redhawk is something that she can never leave behind.
It was the wildest ride of my life, Martinez said. But it was the best I have ever chosen to do. My first week, I thought, Mom, this [is a] Small town where you have cows in the area when you get in. It was not the physical place, but the people around it who made it great.
