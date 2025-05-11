Four -star DT Tiki Hola undertakes to the 2026 class of Notre Dame Football

The revival of the line of defense in Notre Ladies 2026 Recruiting Class added an interior presence on Saturday. That's when four -star defensive tackle Tap announced his promise to the Irish. The 6-foot-3, 270 pound junior in Bastrop (Texas) High chose the Irish Smu And USC. Hola established his dedication date at the end of March before he actually made a decision. Within ND Sports Sources indicated earlier this week that Hola had not yet shared his decision with the coaching staff where he Koos. Notre Dame and Smu were seen as the real finalists after USC had collected four defensive Tackle obligations. Subscribe to Within ND Sports To stay up to date with Notre Dame Athletics

More content

Although Notre Dame and SMU are not a typical recruitment fight, the Mustangs claim as an ambitious program after an appearance such as the number 11 seed in the play -off of previous seasons. The Irish took it further in the play-off, which ended with a loss of 34-23 for Ohio State in the National Championship Game, than SMU, and they took another recruitment victory almost four months after the end of last season. “I had no idea until these last two visits,” Hola told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman. Both teams had been talking to me for a while and I knew it was valuable for them, “Hola started.” Notre Dame has done great to recruit me. Coach [Marcus] Freeman And what they do with the program … they are doing very well. ” Notre Ladies-Class of 15 verbal obligations, which consists of 14 recruits with four stars and one three-star recruits, is still arranged by rivals such as On the second best in the country Behind No. 1 USC (26 commits). Notre Ladies Average Star Review of 3.93 is the fourth best among schools with at least 10 obligations behind LSUS 4.2 (10 commits), Ohio StateS 4.08 (12 commits) and Texas A&MS 4 (11 commits). Rivals rank Hola as the number 16 defensive Tackle and no. 214 General in the 2026 class. Hola was credited with 102 tackles, with 10 tackles for loss, in 12 games last season at Bastrop. Tiki Hola fits the form of an athletic, flexible, versatile defensive lineman, said Spiegelman. He is able to go inside like a 3, but also shift to 4 or 5 technology. He is explosive from De Lijn, Super Bendy. He has large arms and a powerful upper body. Much of his work as a pass Rusher is done on the interior. He gets up gaps extremely fast. He plays low to the ground. He is also able to set the lead in the Run game an important feature in his skills. He is so good that this can play the edge or inside. That versatility is essential. He is a spark plug behind the line of scrimmage because of the pressure and penetration that he can consistently get. We love the benefit as a potential pass Rusher who can offer some juice in several places of the defensive front. Participate in the conversation The Insider Lounge Notice board

Click here to subscribe to Within ND Sports On YouTube Hola made four recruitment visits to Notre Dame before he made his decision. He lived the Notre Ladies at 45-7 victory over Wake Forest during the 2023 season. He returned in March 2024 for a spring training and followed that earlier this year with visits for a January junior day and the Blue-Gold match in April. Notre Dame sent defensive line coach Al WashingtonLinebackers Coach Max Bullough and director of recruitment Carter Auman During a home visit with Hola in December. Washington and defending analyst Nick Sebastian returned earlier this week. Notre Dame Director of recruiting progress Myron Lost – Amos Also connected to Hola during his spring game visit. The Irish kept a big push from SMU after it had hired senior player personist this spring Jake Langiwho has a long history with Hola. Hola paid an unofficial visit to SMU in April and returned last weekend for an official visit. “Coach Sebastian and coach Washington have recruited me in recent years,” said Hola. “They have always given me the feeling that it is at home. I feel really comfortable there and in that area. The fan base and the teammates there felt a welcome and they felt valuable to me.” Hola joins Rivals250 Edge Defenders Rodney Dunham And Ebenezer Ewedade As recruited defensive rulers in the Notre Ladies 2026 class. No other class in the country has arranged a few peripheral defender by rivals as high as Dunham (no. 11 Edge, no. 106 General) and Etalade (no. 14 Edge, no. 139 General). The Irish also have an obligation from a four -star edge of the edge Jakobe ClapperBut Notre Dame recruited him as Linebacker. The addition of Hola marks the start of the required improvement in relation to the interior defense line in the Notre Ladies class. The Irish will continue to try to add at least one defensive tackle with different candidates who show interest: Elijah Golden” Noah Clark” Khary Wilder And Damari Simeon. In recent months, the Irish have also offered a few remarkable defensive Tackle recurrences: Marcus Almada” David Schwerzel” Alister Vallejo And Tavian.