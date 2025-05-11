



Potsdam – The men's and women's hockey programs of Clarkson University have announced their schedules for the 2025-26 season, with controversial non-league opponents and participation in holiday tournaments. Women's program

Head coach Matt Desrosiers goes behind the couch his 17th season and opens with a two-game road series on Merrimack on September 26-27. The Knights organize their home opener and welcome UConn to Cheel Arena on 3-4 October the next weekend. Clarkson will continue the following weekend against Hockey East opponents with a road series in Providence on 17-18 October, which marks a reunion with former assistant coach Matt Kelly, who helped the knights to their first national championship in 2014. ECAC game starts on October 24 when Clarkson Union visits for the first match of the Knights in the new Arena of the Dutch, Mohawk Harbor. Another highlight includes a home-and-home non-league series with St. Lawrence, with the third annual North Country Youth Game on November 13 in Cheel with a puck drop of 11 hours. In 2023 the game attracted a record audience of more than 3,000 local students. The knights will also go to the D1 in DC Tournament in Washington, DC during Thanksgiving Weekend (28-29 November), with a rematch of the NCAA-Halve final of 2024 against Ohio State, followed by a match against St. Cloud State. A remarkable change in ECAC ladies hockey this season is the decision to leave the championship weekend from the campus of the top seeds. Gentleman

Head coach JF Houle starts his second season with a strong non-League schedule and a return to the Adirondack Invitational in Lake Placid about Thanksgiving. The Knights open the season in Canisius on 3 October and then organize Western Ontario in an exhibition in Cheel on Sunday 5 October at 4 p.m. Clarkson then travels to Penn State for a series on 9-10 October before he was confronted with ride in the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on October 18. The men's home opener is set on October 24 with a two-game series against North Dakota. Family Weekend will follow on October 31 (Halloween) and Michigan Tech on November 1 with matchups against Lake Superior State. Clarkson will open ECAC game on the road against Union on November 7-8, opposite former assistant coach Josh Hauge in the new Arena of Union. The ECAC Home Opener of the Knights will follow on November 14-15. A home and home series with travel partner St. Lawrence is planned for January 23-24. The team returns to Lake Placid for the Adirondack Invitational during the Thanksgiving weekend to face Umass Lowell and Alaska Fairbanks. On December 13, the American National U18 team will visit Cheel for the second time in three years. The Knights want to return to Lake Placid for the ECAC Championship Weekend, set on 20-21 March.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://northcountrynow.com/stories/clarkson-university-releases-mens-and-womens-2025-26-hockey-schedule,299273 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos