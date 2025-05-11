SLFA Junior League yields exciting results





The SLFA Junior League generates exciting results in both male and female competitions. On Wednesday, in the SLFA Senior Women's Football Competition at the Anse la Raye Playing Field, finalists defeated Central Castries last year Anse la Raye with 4-2. The City Girls showed their talent with goals from Emerly Edward in the 4th minute, Tori Fanis in the 11th minute, unique Inglis in the 28th minute and Kenya Richards in the 46th minute. Anse la Raye's Clowir William scored twice and ran goals in the 30th and 75th minutes, but it was not enough to win. Sponsored The article continues below Canaries maintained their undefeated line in the competition with an impressive 3-0 win over Dernery. Canaries goalcorers were Marissa Duncan in the 47th minute, Cassandra Shepherd in the 48th minute, and Theon Auguste in the 51st minute. On Sunday, May 4, the promotion took place in the SLFA Inc. Under 12 Boys District League Championships, powered by the Ministry of Youth Development and Sport, National Lotteries Authority and Acado on the Corinth Playing Field. Gros Islet claimed dominance about South Castries with a 4-0 win, emphasized by Kayden Prospere, who scored two goals in the 30th and 53rd minutes. In another match, Babonneau showed their skills by beating La Clery 4-0, with Rayjon Adolphe scored an impressive four goals in the 5th, 15th, 32nd and 34th minutes. Sponsored The article continues below Keep in mind that competitions planned for Saturday (3 May) in the SLFA Inc. Technical Center have been postponed due to the extraordinary congress of SLFAS Inc. These competitions will be again planned for a later date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thevoiceslu.com/2025/05/slfa-junior-league-delivers-thrilling-results/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos