Iga Swiartks serves deserts hair in Italian open against Danielle Collins
Rome Iga Witeks struggles continue, in one of the last places that someone in tennis had expected. Witek, a master of Klei-Court Tennis and title defender at the Italian Open, lost to the American Danielle Collins in the third round, fell 6-1, 7-5.
Two weeks before the start of her main tournament, the loss seemed to send the French Open, which she has won four of the last five years, to send in a new depth.
It would be stupid to expect a lot, because I can't play my game, Witek said a few hours after the loss in a short scrum with journalists. So I just try to change my way of thinking and try to regroup.
Other players who have dominated certain Grand Slams come from poor results, just to find their rhythm when they arrive at their place of greatest comfort. Witek didn't want to hear that. She did not want to consider whether or not it could happen to her when she arrives in Paris.
I don't care what other people had, as there is no sense to compare, she said.
It doesn't matter what feelings I get. Every year is different, so it doesn't matter.
Collins had only beat Witek in eight meetings once before, but on Saturday in the Campo Centrale of the Foro Italico Collins looked like Shed had had its opponents for years.
Apart from the head-to-head record, World No. represents. 35 Collins The type of player who has lost Witek all year round, in places where she tends not to lose at all: large batters who are able to jump on her increasingly vulnerable first-service, who completely lost her to the American in the first set.
The pressure builds behind Witeks, then serves, then her second serve, and then the rest of her game, which sends her back to old play patterns she tries, she said in a Interview with SportOWefakty Prior to this competition, to eliminate from her tennis.
She sends overpressure on returns for a long time or in the grid. Rally balls go wrong.
I was just not there, present, you know, to fight and compete, she said about the competition on Saturday.
I concentrated on mistakes, you know, and it's my mistake and I don't do things right, so the focus is on the wrong things on my side, and I try to change that.
Witek seemed to be back to her old dominant ways during her first game in Rome against Elisabeth Cocciasto and won 6-1, 6-0. Collins, a former finalist of Australian Open and the Miami champion last year, was a different challenge.
It may not have helped that the two have a bit of a history. At the end of their last game, during the 2024 Olympic Games, last summer in Paris, Collins spoke with Witek about her with a belly injury in the third set.
Collins later said she called Witeks sympathy fake.
I told Iga that she didn't have to be insincere, you know, my injury, Collins then said in a press conference.
There is a lot that happens on the camera, and there are many people with a lot of charisma and come out and are a way on camera and a different way in the dressing room. And I just didn't have the best experience, and I don't really feel that everyone should be insincere. They can be the way they are. I can accept that, and I don't need that fake.
A bewildered Witek said she had little idea why Collins might have got that feeling, given their limited interactions.
In Italy, things started badly for Witek and stayed that way for a while. Collins broke her serve three times in the first five games and then again to win the first set. Witek landed only 39 percent of her first in that set.
She stood in second place and even saved a match point by hammering a backhand winner of the Cross Court that served on 4-5. But for that, she did not succeed in taking advantage of breaking point options and the service breaks herself. She broke Collins in the opening match, but immediately gave it back.
Collins was 6-5 before he earned three more match points when Witek sent a backhand wide. The world No. 2, which will fall to at least world no. 4 when the WTA Rankings update at the end of the tournament, saved another match point, but could not escape the second, a backhand wide sent after Collins had taken the initiative and pushed her deep into the corner.
Although the last few times we played, Shes has defeated me, I played some of my best tennis in those matches, Collins said.
I am doing something wrong, so I just have to regroup and change some things, Witek said.
I heard a number of ideas from the team, so I just try to do that in the coming weeks.
In addition to following Naomi Osakas Lead by getting her game in order at a smaller tournament, Witek will not play again for more than two weeks. Then she will start another title defense at the French Open, a tournament where she has not lost a match since 2021.
This year she will probably enter the tournament that is no higher than fourth.
For now, the Witek is missing in action. In November she changed coaches, with hiring Wim Fissette, a Belgian with a history of taking very good players to the top. Her results have become worse under fissette instead of better, even while her play has shown signs of positive evolution.
Witek seemed to have cooked himself early in the second set and sent a large swinging forehand volley far from the field, while she served on 1-2. At the next point she fired a forehand, far from the middle of a court, a place where the Witek would have bury a winner from a year ago or even Thursday.
While she scribbled out of the problems and a few more times, the mistakes showed how ripe she was before taking as long as Collins right arm did not become firm, as it had in their previous duels.
It did a bit. Collins landed less than half of her first portions, but she also won 74 percent of the points behind them. Not being afraid to go after my photos at those moments, was the key, Collins said. She usually stopped and played with a poker face. She kept the fire in until late, when the shouting and fist pumps began to arise.
Then she looked at Witse's last backhand sail wide, and she was quiet again. There was nothing else to say.
(Photo: then isitene / getty images)
