High commitment when girls' football of 16 comes in





Overview: In addition to Girls Football, the USSSA Ball games also have hockey, rugby 15s, table tennis, lawn tennis, netball (U-16), volleyball (U-16) and Badminton. The best artists will represent the country at the regional (FASSSA), continental and international competitions. Sunday, May 11, 2025, witnesses the Tour of 16 -phase and quarterfinals at the current Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games One in Bukedea, Kumi and Mbale Districts. Girls Football, one of the sporting disciplines on the menu, had the round of 32 games played. Hosts Bukedea Comprehensive School were one of the biggest perpetrators not to continue to the next round after losing Isingiro districts Boni Consili Vocational School 1-0 at the Atutur Primary School Playground. Boni Consili against Tororo Girls School Favorites Kawempe Muslim and St Noa Girls Zana marched to the Tour of 16 with 6-0 and 2-0 respectively at Bishop Comboni College and Jinja Progressive Academy. Co-host Amus College has also included a 2-0 win over Mukono Kings High School. Tororo Girls School bundled Francis Ayume Memorial School 2-0, the same score that Sheema Girls had about Masaka SS. Round of 32 results girls Other results: Jinja Comprehensive fell 0-1 at the king of Kings, Bunya SS Out-Muscled Sacred Heart SS Gulu 4-1 while Lugazi Homestone lost 0-1 against Nkka SS. Uganda Martyrs won 1-0 about Moyo Star SS as Shammah High Ronde Lammenais College 2-1. St Charles Lwanga K lost 0-2 to Rines SS, Jinja SS from Smarted Nyabubare 2-0 and Bugisu High School defeated Restore Leadership 2-1. Two games were decided by the fine after the game. HOPEFUL FUTURE OUT-SCORDED LATIFAH Mixed 5-4 in fines after the game after the normal time had ended 1 goal each. Wakiso District Representatives Standard High School Zzana also won 4-3 about recovery leadership with normal time after 1-all-all. Heavy rainfall On Saturday evening, the smooth flow of the round of 16 games that are completed on Sunday morning. The quarterfinals will also be played on Sunday prior to the semi-final showdown on Monday. The official climax comes on 13one May 2025 with the final ceremony. In addition to Girls Football, the USSSA Ball games also have hockey, rugby 15s, table tennis, lawn tennis, netball (U-16), volleyball (U-16) and Badminton. The best artists will represent the country at the regional (FASSSA), continental and international competitions. Tour of 16 girls fixtures Tour of 32 football results for football girls: Kawempe Muslim 6-0 Bishop Comboni College

Bishop Comboni College Byunya SS 4-1 Sacred Heart SS Gulu

Sacred Heart SS Gulu Shammah High 2-1 Pound College

Pound College Gaddafi Integrated School 1-2 Bugisu High School

Bugisu High School Jinja Progressive Academy 0-2 St..noa girls

St..noa girls Amus College 2-0 Mukono Kings High

Mukono Kings High Francis Ayume 0-2 Tororo Girls

Tororo Girls Bekedea extended 0-2 Bon Concili vocational training

Bon Concili vocational training Sheema Girls 2-0 Masaka SS

Masaka SS Nyabubare SS 0-2 Jinja SS

Jinja SS Stole Charles Lawaga K 0-2 Rines SS

Rines SS Jinja extended 0-1 King of kings

King of kings Lugazi Homestone 0-1 Nthi SS

Nthi SS Uganda Martelaren 1-0 Moyo Star SS

Moyo Star SS Latifah mixed 1 (4) 1 (5) Hopeful future SS

Hopeful future SS Leadership recovery 1 (3) 1 (4) Standard high school Zzana Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kawowo.com/2025/05/11/high-stakes-as-girls-football-enters-round-of-16-2025-usssa-ball-games-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos