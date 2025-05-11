



A community celebration of life will be held on Saturday evening 10 May for Braun Levi, a star tennis player at Loyola High School who was deadly struck by an alleged disabled driver in Manhattan Beach, where his family had moved after losing their house in the Palisades Fire. The event will be held in Hayden Circle of Loyola High School, 1901 Venice Blvd., at 6 pm it will be followed by a reception. Levi, 18, walked in the 100 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard with a friend around 12:45 pm on Sunday when he was hit. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The motorist, the 33-year-old Jenia Resha Belt, was arrested to suspect Dui, according to the police of Manhattan Beach. Levi, who was found on the street by responding officers, was ranked nationally in tennis and his family told reporters that he was on his way to the University of Virginia. The young man's family had moved to Manhattan's beach after their Pacific Palisades house was destroyed in the January Palisades Fire. “Braun was a radiant presence in our Loyola family and brought light, joy and inspiration to everyone he touched,” Loyola High School posted on her website. “As the leader of the Varsity Tennis team for three years, Braun was a real leader and student athlete, who served as a member of the Student Council, a senior Big Brother, Kairos Retreat Leader and Volleyball Team Manager. “… May his family find peace, strength and comfort in the embrace of our collective love and support.” The US Tennis Association South California published an extensive tribute to Levi and said he “had a way to flourish every room he walked; he was shining. His sportiness never faltered. And his love for tennis, people and life was always clear.” His friend and double partner, Cooper Schwartz, remembered in the tribute that Levi was a star on the tennis circuit, on and outside the field. “At every tournament we played together, Braun was a celebrity,” said Schwartz. “He had somehow made a memory with at least every player in the draw. At the Ojai Invitational I lost the count how many children came to say goodbye. Braun was Socal Tennis Royalty, everyone knew him and everyone loved him.” Friend and incidental partner of mixed-Doubles Lexi Wolf said: “There was something special” to Levi. “He brought this energy that relieved every court and showed you, encouraged and important, regardless of who you were,” said Wolf in the Usta -first trip. “That is precisely the kind of person he was. He was able to make every normal experience something unforgettable. His energy on the field was unparalleled, full of fire, joy and this infectious passion that everyone around him made better.” Belt remains caught without bail, although it has not yet been charged with Levi's death. Originally published: May 10, 2025 at 10:07 am PDT

