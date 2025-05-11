Sports
Kiyg 2025: Lifters Harsabardhan Sahu, Asmita Dhone has established national youth data; Maharashtra Bag Two Golds to Strong Lead (Round-Up)
Patna (Bihar), May 10 (Ians) Harsabardhan Sahu and Jyoshna Sabar won the gold medals with new national youth records on the first day of the weight of weights in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Bihar in Rajgir while Maharashtra maintained their position on top of the medals with twice as many Golden Medals.
But the stars of the day were Harsabardhan Sahu, Asmita Dhone, who do not believe in resting on their laurels. Barely 10 days after winning medals for India in the World Youth Weightlift Championships in Lima, Peru, they showed their world -class skills to a appreciative audience in the Rajgir Sports Complex and claimed a gold for Odisha on Saturday.
Harsabardhan Sahu, an athlete by Khelo India from the Ganjam district, who turns 16 on 22 May, doubled his joy with two national youth records to start in the 49 kg class of the boys. He rewrote the national youth records for Clean and Jerk and Total with lifts of 115 kg and 203 kg respectively, after a lift of 88 kg in Snatch. The previous records were determined last year by Jharkhands Babulal Hembrom.
Coming from the Gajapati district, 16-year-old Jyoshna Sabar, who has a hat trick of medals in the IWF World Championships Youth, including a bronze in Lima on April 30 and is the reigning Asian champion in the 40 kg class of the girls, was head and shoulder for her state and did only did her state.
Late in the evening on day 7 of the matches in Kiyg 2025, Maharashtras Asmita Dhone and Uttar Pradeshs Manasi Chamunda rewritten national youth records in Snatch, Clean and Jerk, and total in the 49kg class of the girls. Asmita Dhone admitted the Snatch record to Manasi Chamunda, who cleaned up the barbell with 75 kg but no challenge in clean and glans.
By the time she entered the fight with a load of 91 kg, Manasi Chamunda had claimed the national youth record for a total of 163 kg. But that was short -lived when Asmita Dhone de Schone and Jerk bosse with lifts of 91 kg, 95 kg and 97 kg. Each lift helped her to cancel the national youth marking for total, while the last two lifts were records for clean and glans.
Maharashtra had eerder op zaterdag twee gouden medailles aan zijn collectie toegevoegd aan de collectie Akanksha Kishore Vyavahare die zijn account opende in de gewichtheffen arena nadat linkshandige Kavya Bhatt de meisjes singles tafel tennis crown beweerde dat het stevig verankerde was aan de top van de Khelo India Jeugdspellen 2025 Bihar Medal Tally met 27 Gold, 21 zilver en 24 Bronze voor een totaal van 72 Bronze for a total of 72 medals.
Maharashtra has won almost twice as many gold medals as the nearest rival, Karnataka. Punjab lifted himself to fifth place on the medal table behind Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, thanks to gold medals from his Skeet -Shooters, Harazez Singh Atwal and Risham Kaur Guron. Punjab has six gold, the same as Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Manipur but has more silver medals than she does.
Away from the hurry for a place in the top five, Delhi and Assam were delighted to add a gold medal on Saturday. Delhis 25m Pistoolschieter Naamya Kapoor appeared on top and won a tough competition with Anjali Bhagwat (Madhya Pradesh) with one point, while Assams applied by Priyanuj Bhatachayya came in the final of the boys singles.
Hosts Bihar lost two Sepak Takraw -Final. In the final of the girls, Bihar lost the gold to NAALAND after he had led 11-4 in the decision maker. Bihar sniffed the victory at that stage, but some mistakes, possibly forced by a fear of closing the game, saw it 15-7, 11-15, 13-15 losing.
In the boys' final, Assam Bihar hit the Sepak Takraw Gold. Assam won the first set 15-9, but the second went all the way to the thread. Bihar saved two match points when Assam turned the third to win 17-15 and the gold.
With 19 medals (three gold, eight silver and eight bronze), Bihar is reflected in the upper half of the medal card.
With only 13 gold medals on Saturday and with his most rewarding sport, swimming, after he was concluded, Karnataka was delighted to secure his first gold medal from another sport. Naraen Pranav Vanitha Suresh ended with one point more than Maharashtras Parth Mane to win the boys' 10m Air Rifle Crown after an intoxicating game.
On Saturday it could not be denied that Harsabardhan Sahus Third Lift in the Schone and Jerk, who gave him two national youth records at the same time, the biggest moment of the day and possibly the Khelo Indian Youth Games 2025 Bihar so far.
