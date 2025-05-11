Australian test cricket player Bob Cowper dies 84 years old





Cowper, a left -handed Slagman, played 27 tests for Australia between 1964 and 1968. The highlight of his test career was a stunning innings of 307 against England in the MCG during the Ashes series 1965/66. It was the first test that Triple Century scored in Australia. Only seven Australians have scored a threefold century in a men's test. Cowper put 2,061 runs together on average 46.84 during his test career, with five centuries to his name. He withdrew from Test Cricket at the age of 28 to pursue his business interests and later served as an international cricket Council Match referee. Cowper played 27 tests from 1964 to 1968. ((Getty Images: Dennis Ooulds and Leonard Burt/Central Press)) "Bob was a beautiful batter who will always be remembered for his famous triple century at the MCG, as well as his strong influence in the Australian and Victorian teams of the sixties," said Ca chairman Mike Baird in a statement. "He also made an important contribution to cricket in other roles, including as an ICC match referee and his wisdom was always sought sharply. "On behalf of Cricket Australia, our deepest participation with Bob's family, friends and former teammates in this very sad time." Cowper received a medal of the Order of Australia in 2023. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

