



Champion Victoria and Australia bat and veteran of 27 tests, dies 84 years old

Bob Cowper OAM, the man who scored the first triple century of test cricket on Australian soil, died at the age of 84 after a fight with illness. He is survived by Vrouw Dale and daughters Olivia and Sera. Cowper played 27 tests between July 1964 and July 1968 and built a enviable record of 2,061 runs on 46.84 (5x100s) while he also bite 36 Wickets with his part-time off-spin. The left-handed one was known for both his impressive stroke game and Iron Will, and the two of those properties came together during his most famous innings an epic 12-hour, 589-ball 307 against England in the MCG in February 1966. Cowper in the SCG Nets in 1968, his last year in Test Cricket // Getty The innings was the only test that made a triple century in Australia in the 20th century, and only the 10th once scored, while it came after he was recalled on his home patch, who had been the 12th man in the previous test in Adelaide. It was Cowper's third test that he had scored two in the Caribbean the year before and two would come before his surprising pension announcement came when he was only 28 years old; Erudite and ambitious, he moved to the world of high finances and Stockbroking where he earned his fortune and spent much of the rest of his life in Monaco. In 66 first -class competitions for Victoria, Cowper scored 4,611 points at 53.00, with 10 hundreds. Later in life he returned to the game as an ICC referee, while in 2023 he received the medal of the Order of Australia as recognition for his service for cricket. “We are deeply sad to hear from the death of Bob Cowper, who was a hugely respected figure in the Australian cricket,” said Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird. “Bob was a beautiful batter who will always be remembered for his famous triple century in the MCG, as well as his strong influence in the Australian and Victorian teams of the sixties. “He also made an important contribution to cricket in other roles, including as an ICC match referee and his wisdom was always sought sharply. “On behalf of Cricket Australia, our deepest participation with Bob's family, friends and former teammates in this very sad time.”

