





The United Arab Emirates (VAE) cricket team took off a rare step on Saturday during their match against Qatar in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 on the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok in Bangkok on Saturday. After dominating with the bat, the entire line-up of the VAE withdrew to manage the time and eventually win the game with a huge margin of 163 points. First, Vae -Opers Theertha Satish and Captain Esha Rohit Oza gave their team a brilliant start. The duo brought together a 192-run partnership in just 16 overs. Oza hit 113 out of 55 balls and hit 14 and five sixths, while Satish well supported with a 42-ball 74 with 11 limits. With rain threats and statements that are not allowed in T20 internationals, the VAE made a tactical decision. Each batter stood out, walked to the fold and withdrew immediately after arrival. This allowed the VAE to quickly complete their innings, so that they could bowling before weather interruptions influenced the game. It was a unique but legal strategy according to the T20i rules. The unusual movement had no influence on the outcome. The bowlers of the VAE made light work by Qatar's Batting line-up and bundled them for only 29 runs in 11.1 overs. Left-arm Spinner Michelle Botha led the bowling attack with numbers from 3 to 11 to 11. Katie Thompson took two wickets, while Esha, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar and Vaishnave Mahesh each claimed. Esha's all -round performance earned her the player of the Match Award. She ended with bowling figures of 1 over, 1 run and 1 wicket, together with her century. With this victory, the VAE moved to the top of the points table with four points and a strong net running speed of 6.998. They had previously defeated Malaysia with nine wickets in their opening match. VAE will then be again confronted with Malaysia at the same location in Bangkok on 13 May. A total of nine teams in three groups of three teams each participate in this part of the qualifications. The top three teams of each group get the Super Three phase, where the overall winner gets the next phase. (Except for the headline, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

