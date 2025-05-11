University of Michigan Athletics

Site: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Varsity Tennis Center)

Event: NCAA Tournament (Super Regional)

Score: #3 Michigan 4, #14 Texas 3

Records: UM (April 26), UT (18-10)

Next UM event: Thursday, May 15 – vs. #20 Oklahoma State – NCAA Quarterfinals (Waco, Texas), TBD

Ann Arbor, me. -The No. 3-Geranged University of Michigan Women's Tennis Team survived no. 14 Texas and won four singles matches after dropping the Doubles point to hit his ticket to the quarter-finals of the NCAA tournament behind a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon in the Varsity Center.

Michigan had to win the last two games on the field after Texas took a 3-2 lead Julia Fiegner at number 1 and Lily Jones left on the field at number 3. Both players had match points in their second sets, but could not convert, so Texas could win at number 5 for a 3-2 lead.

With the third sets that start on the two courts, Jones was broken in her first service game to walk with 1-0. From there, she recovered and tore off six consecutive games in the last set for a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 victory over No. 73 Eszter Meri. Jones used a late break in the first set to win and gave a 5-3 lead in the second. Meri won the last four games of the second set and expanded the game to a third before Jones Doornam for the third point of the day of Michigan.

The attention focused on court no. 1, where Fiegner served 3-2. With Sabina Zeynalova back to serve in the next game, the Longhorn began to cramp and was forced to serve by now. She held her service and took an extensive medical time out on 3-3. Fiegner was broken in the next game, but immediately returned the favor. Both players held their serve during the last four games, emphasized by Flegner who gathered from a 0-40 deficit to keep at 6-5.

After a last hold of Zeynalova to bind the last set to 6-6, the last match went to a tie-screaker in the court. Fiegner won the first two points of the breaker before Texas came on the board at 2-1. From there it was all Flegner when she ran five straight points for the 7-1 win for the fourth point of the afternoon of Michigan.

Texas took the early lead and won the Doubles point behind victories at number 3 and no. 1.

Michigan has passed a few slow starts in singles and finally took four first sets when they had to win four singles matches for the victory.

Piper Charney Waste little time to attract Michigan level at 1-1 with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over number 2. After the Shutout victory in the first set, Charney went up 3-1 in the second and did not look back in her 35th victory of the season.

Michigan's lead was short-lived when Texas responded with a Straight set to number 6 to regain a 2-1 lead.

Emily Sartz-Lunde Followed quickly with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 92 Ashton Bowers at number 4 to pull the Michigan level again at 2-2. She broke 2-1 in the first and consolidated the break in the next game on the way to the first set victory. Sartz-Lunde went up 3-1 in the second, but Bowers answered with a break to come back in the next game. The BIG first -year student of the year did not drop a competition afterwards and stepped out of the court with the second point of Michigan's match.

Both Jones and Flegner had match points in their respective second sets after they have risen 5-3, but they could not convert, allowing Texas to get his third point behind a three-set victory number 5 to set up the last series.

On Thursday (May 15), Michigan will be confronted in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament in the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas. It is the third consecutive journey from Michigan to the quarters and fourth in program history.

This is followed by match-by-match results

Singles

No. 1 – No. 6 Julia Fiegner (UM) D. Nr. 45 Sabina Zeynalova (Texas), 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (1)

No. 2 – No. 21 Piper Charney (Um) d. No. 38 Carmen Harea (Texas), 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 – No. 46 Lily Jones (Um) d. No. 73 Eszter Meri (Texas), 6-4, 5-7, 6-1

No. 4 – No. 68 Emily Sartz-Lunde (Um) d. No. 92 Ashton Bowers (Texas), 6-1, 6-2

Yes. 5-Charlotte Kempenaers-Bow (Texas) D. Reese Miller (UM), 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

No. 6 no. 78 Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo (Texas) d. Jessica Bernales (UM), 6-1, 6-3

Double

No. 1 no. 26 Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo/Ashton Bowers (Texas) d. No. 18 Lily Jones / Jessica Bernales (UM), 7-5

No. 2 – No. 45 Julia Fiegner / Reese Miller (Um) d. No. 73 Charlotte Kempenaers-Bowcz/Salma Dwitva (Texas), 6-3

No. 3 – Sabina Zeynalova/Carmen Harea (Texas) d. Piper Charney / Emily Sartz-Lunde (UM), 6-4

Order of completion: double 2-3-1, singles 2-6-4-5-3-1