



The second round of the NHL -Play -offs from 2025 provided another evening of entertaining hockey when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights took another step towards the final of the conference. The hurricanes aroused the Washington Capitals in game 3, and the Golden Knights needed the last second hero -lords of Reilly Smith. In Raleigh, Frederik Andersen hit 60 minutes close to the attack of the capitals. Andersen stopped all 21 shots he had confronted with a 4-0 Shutout victory. He was excellent and the attack by Carolina got contributions from the line -up. Andrei Svechnikov got the score with a nice individual effort in the second period, and Jack Roslovic took two points in the victory. On the Washington side, Logan Thompson struggled in the net, so that four goals against only 28 shots against. He needs a bouncing back in game 4 for even the series with two games each. NHL Playoffs 2025: Reilly Smith's Zoemer-Beater Vs. Oilers Headlines 3 Stars of the Night Austin Nivison On the other side of the continent, the Golden Knights and Oilers in Edmonton looked like they were intended for overtime when Connor McDavid brought the score to 3 with just over three minutes. Smith had other ideas. While the clock was enclosed in regulation, Smith took a loose puck in the high slot and made a brilliant game. He pumped a few oils, was patiently walking around Edmonton goalkeeper Stuart Skinner and laid the winning goal of Leon Draisaitl's stick with 0.4 seconds. Sunday's games have a difficult act to follow, but the matchups are ready for more fireworks. First the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas stars will play a crucial game 3, and then the Toronto Maple Leafs will try to push the Florida Panthers on the edge of elimination. For the full schedule and the results for each matchup, follow here at CBS Sports. Round 2 (1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | To summarize

Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | To summarize

Game 3: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT) | To summarize

Game 4: Sunday 11 May | 7:30 PM | at FLA | TBS/Trutv/Max

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | 7 pm At Tor | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at FLA | TNT/Trutv/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | At Tor | TNT/MAX (1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | To summarize

Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | To summarize

Game 3: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 0 | To summarize

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 7 pm at Auto | TNT/Trutv/Max

Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | 7 pm at WSH | TNT/Trutv/Max

*Game 6: Saturday 17 May | TBD | at Auto | TBD

*Game 7: Monday 19 May | TBD | at WSH | ESPN (1) Winnipeg jets versus (2) Dallas stars Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | To summarize

Game 2: Jets 4, Stars 0 | To summarize

Game 3: Sunday 11 May | 4:30 pm Bij Dal | TBS/Trutv/Max

Game 4: Tuesday 13 May | 8 pm Bij Dal | ESPN

Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | 9.30 pm At Jets | TNT/Trutv/Max

*Game 6: Saturday 17 May | TBD | Bij Dal | TBD

*Game 7: Monday 19 May | TBD | at WPG | ESPN (1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | To summarize

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | To summarize

Game 3: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 | To summarize

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 9.30 pm Bij EDM | TNT/Trutv/Max

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 | 9.30 pm at VGK | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | Bij EDM | TNT/Trutv/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at VGK | TNT/MAX Round 1 Game 1:Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Summary

Game 2:Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Summary

Game 3:Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Summary

Game 4:Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Summary

Game 5:Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Summary

Game 6:Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Summary Game 1:Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Summary

Game 2:Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Summary

Game 3:Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Summary

Game 4:Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Summary

Game 5:Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Summary (1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens Game 1:Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Summary

Game 2:Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Summary

Game 3:Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Summary

Game 4:Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Summary

Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Summary Game 1:Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Summary

Game 2:Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Summary

Game 3:Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2o) | Summary

Game 4:Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Summary

Game 5:Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2o) | Summary Game 1:Jets 5, Blues 3 | Summary

Game 2:Jets 2, Blues 1 | Summary

Game 3:Blues 7, Jets 2 | Summary

Game 4:Blues 5, Jets 1 | Summary

Game 5:Jets 5, Blues 3 | Summary

Game 6:Blues 5, Jets 2 | Summary

Game 7:Jets 4, Blues 3 (2o) | To summarize (2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche Game 1:Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Summary

Game 2:Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Summary

Game 3:Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Summary

Game 4:Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Summary

Game 5:Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Summary

Game 6:Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Summary

Game 7:Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Summary Game 1:Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Summary

Game 2:Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Summary

Game 3:Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Summary

Game 4:Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Summary

Game 5:Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Summary

Game 6:Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Summary (2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers Game 1:Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Summary

Game 2:Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Summary

Game 3:Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Summary

Game 4:Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Summary

Game 5:Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Summary

Game 6:Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Summary

