



Cricket Victoria expresses his genuine condolences to the family and friends of the former Australian and Victorian player Bob Cowper OAM who died on Saturday after a fight with illness, 84 years old. Mr. Cowper was a towering figure in the Australian cricket in the sixties, known for his elegant stroke game, steel -like temperament and remarkable ability to build up content and style innings. A left -handed pass of immense talent, Mr. Cowper played 27 tests for Australia between 1964 and 1968, with 2,061 runs on average 48.16, including five centuries. He is perhaps best remembered for his beautiful 307 against England on the MCG in 1966, the first triple century scored in a test match in Australia and still one of the most celebrated innings in the nations cricket history. That record was until the innings of Matthew Hayden against Zimbabwe in 2003-04. Mr Cowper was a proud representative of Victoria, for whom he played 83 first -class matches. His contributions at state level were crucial for the success of Victorias in the sixties. He would shock the cricket world by announcing his retirement at the age of 28. He returned to the game as a competition referee via the ICC after his match days. Mr Cowper was widely respected because of his calm attitude, analytical spirit and deep love for the game. Cricket Victoria Chairman Ross Hepburn said: Bob's impact on Victorian cricket was in -depth. He was one of our greats, a player of technical excellence and great balance. We honor his contribution and the example that he placed both on and outside the field. Ourthoughts are with his wife Dale and daughters Olivia and Sera, as well as his many friends and teammates. “

