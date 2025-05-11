



Austria was so close to getting their own miracle on ice, but Sweden scored twice within 12 seconds with less than three minutes and added an empty neat to win the game 4-2.

Mika Zibanejad scored twice for Sweden, including the game winner. Benjamin Baumgartner and Marco Kasper scored for Austria and David Kickert made 20 saves. “I am super happy and relieved,” said Zibanejad. “We knew it would be a difficult game and that they would be dangerous if we made mistakes. But two games and two victories should not be too critical.” “In the end their quality took over. We kept them busy for a long time, but not long enough,” said Lukas Haudum in Austria.

To say that Sweden was the favorite, an understatement would be. Sweden not only won all nine IIHF Ice Hockey world championships between the teams in the 2000s, but they had also done this in a comfortable way, with a 56-9 target difference. In 2023, when the teams last met, Sweden went home with a 5-0 win. In fact, the last victory of Austria over Tre Kronor dates until February 1947.

But all of that is the old history, just like the 2-1 loss of Austria for the Finns yesterday, and as they say: “That's why we play the games.” Austria showed early that they had started playing. Their loss for Finland was also just a memory because they created several large scoring opportunities in the first five minutes of the game. A Swedish penalty kill aroused the host team and shift through Shift, they took over the match in the first period.

Five minutes after the second period, the transitional game of Austria clicked perfectly. Vinzenz Rohrer switched the Puck out of the Austrian zone to send Thomas Raffl and Benjamin Baumgartner on a 2-on-1. The Austrian captain Raffl Short a smart snapshot that forced Erson to leave a rebound and Baumgartner shot the top shelf to give Austria a lead in the game at 5.30 am.

Sweden brought the game to Power Play, their third of the game. Mika Zibanejad and Erik Gustafsson passed the puck between herself on the blue line, and Zibanejad shot a wrist from the high slot and it hit Kickert on the glove side at 13.26. Marcus Johansson was also credited with an assist.

Sweden controlled the game completely in the third period and even had another opportunity to have Power Play halfway through the period, but … Austria killed the penalty and hit back. A rare 3-on-2 resulted in a nice giving and going between Marco Kasper and Rakon Schnetzer and Kasper could give Austria a 2-1 lead in the game with only 7.34. Sweden Picked Kickert with shots for the rest of the game and coach Sam Hallam pulled the keeper over for three minutes. With 2.19 on the clock, Jonas Brodin shot a slap of the Blueline that the Austrian keeper defeated.

And only twelve seconds later, Zibanejad slapped a slap and made it 3-2 for the hosts. “They played a solid game. They played with great passion and pride, and they played it tightly in the D-Zone. Of course that comeback from the third period is something for us to build,” said Lucas Raymond van Sweden. Alexander Wennberg added an empty net to bring 4-2.

