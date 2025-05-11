



Melbourne, Australia (AP) Bob Cowper, who scored the first Triple Age on the Australian soil, died at the age of 84 because of an unknown disease, Cricket Australia said Sunday. Cowper played 27 test matches for Australia between 1964 and 1968, with a record of 2,061 runs on an average of 46.84, including five centuries, while he also took 36 wickets with his part-time off-spin. The left-handed person was known for both his stroke game and stability, especially during his most famous innings a 12-hour, 589-ball 307 against England on the cricket field in Melbourne in February 1966. The innings was the only test that made a triple century in Australia in the 20th century, and only scored the 10th at that time. It came after being recalled to his home country, when he had been the 12th man in the previous test in Adelaide. Cowper was a force on a home floor and his stroke average of 75.78 runs in Australia remains the second highest all times behind only Donald Bradman. He retired in 1968 and became a stock agent. He later also became an ICC match referee. In 2023 he received the medal of the Order of Australia as a recognition for his service for cricket. We are deeply sad to hear from the death of Bob Cowper, who was a hugely respected figure in the Australian cricket, said Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird. Bob was a beautiful batter who will always be remembered for his famous triple century in the MCG, as well as his strong influence in the Australian and Victorian (state) teams of the sixties. Cricket Australia Cowper said was survived by wife Dale and daughters Olivia and Sera. ___ AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

