



Columbus, Ohio After they had lost the Buckeyes last year in the round of 16, the Bulldogs finally received their long-awaited revenge and defeated the Buckeyes 4-2 in Columbus, Ohio to continue to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament. Ohio State started strongly with a double win, but MSU fought even more strongly. No. 1 Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez tied it with a strong victory over Court 1, and their victory also marked their 16th straight victory like a few. Dusan Milanovic and Michal Novansky concerned it for MSU with a grueling, 7-6 (6), wins to set up a state. The Buckeyes started again in Singles with two straight singles victories, but Jovanovic stopped their push. The Podgorica, Montenegro, native got Mississippi State started in Singles with a victory at no. 61 Alexander Bernard, 6-4, 6-3, and turned the momentum. MSU registered two straight victories to continue to the elite eight, thanks to Mario Martinez Serrano and Dusan Milanovic. Records No. 12 Mississippi State (25-5)

No. 6 Ohio State (28-4) Match notes This is the seventh time in the school history that MSU has been implemented to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament, and it is the first time since 2018.

2018 and now 2025 are the only twice that the bulldogs were taken to the Elite Eight in the era of the 2000s.

Petar Jovanovic And Benito Sanchez expanded their Doubles Win -Streak to 16 in a row, which extends until February.

Jovanovic and Sanchez Martinez have now collected 57 Doubles victories that connects Nuno Borges and Strahinja Rakic for the first time in school history. She places another one in the first place.

The Junior Bulldog Tandem is now bound for the first time in the history of Mississippi State with two other MSU duos for one season with one pair with 32.

Dusan Milanovic Concerned the match against the Buckeyes today and only marked his third match of the season. His victory today also expanded his singles Win Streak to three.

Jovanovic now has eight arranged singles victories with his victory over No. 61 Alexander Bernard, 6-4, 6-3. Those eight arranged victories are good for the second most in the team behind Sanchez Martinez. Next No. 12 MSU will be confronted with no. 4 Stanford in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament on Friday 16 May in Waco, Texas. The competition time is released at a later time. Match Results

Doubles: 1. No. 1 Petar Jovanovic / Benito Sanchez Martinez (MSU) Def. William Jansen/Aiden Kim (OSU) 6-4

2. Brandon Carpico/Nikita Filin (OSU) def. No. 60 Niccolo Baroni / Mario Martinez Serrano (MSU) 6-2

3. Dusan Milanovic / Michal Novansky (MSU) Def. Alex Fuchs/Bryce Nakashima (OSU) 7-6 (6)

Order of finishing: (2,1,3) Singles: 1. No. 11 AIDEN KIM (OSU) DEF. No. 28 Benito Sanchez Martinez (MSU) 6-1, 6-4

2. No. 67 Petar Jovanovic (MSU) Def. No. 61 Alexander Bernard (OSU) 6-4, 6-3

3. No. 111 Niccolo Baroni (MSU) versus no. 120 Jack Anthrop (OSU) 5-7, 6-2, 2-1, Unfrequent

4. Dusan Milanovic (MSU) Def. William Jansen (OSU) 7-5, 7-6 (4)

5. No. 97 Bryce Nakashima (OSU) Def. Bryan Hernandez Cortes (MSU) 6-3, 6-4

6. Mario Martinez Serrano (MSU) Def. Preston Sterns (OSU) 6-4, 6-4

Order of finishing: (1,5,2,6,4) For more information about the Bulldog Men's Tennis Program, visit Hailstate.com or search for "hailstatemt" on X, Instagram and Facebook.

