Justin Bieber shares video of Jack who enjoys one of Father's favorite hobbies





On Friday, Justin Bieber shared a glimpse of his son, Jack Blues Bieber, in which the father-son duo enjoys one of the favorite activities of the pop stars: watching hockey as a family. In the carousel of photos and a video, Justin is opposite the television in his living room with Jack on his lap. On the screen teams the NHL teams De Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers are focused. Justin is wearing a black hoodie and shorts and jacket is printed in a light blue onesie with cartoons. The singer is originally from Canada and a great fans of the Leafs, who were unfortunately defeated on Friday. In the caption the musician wrote for the heartache. Related stories On Monday he actually watched a Maple Leafs game while his wife, Hailey Bieber, attended it with Gala, a huge celebrity event. The model wore a black Yves Saint Laurent Blazer dress with diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Udo Salters//Getty images Later she was seen in an after-party for the gala that wore a metal nude dust corset dress from designer Dilara Findikoglu. Xny/Star Max//Getty images Although he supported his Nations Team at home, Justin celebrated his wife On Instagram With a photo of her look set to Charlie Wilsons' song, my baby goes there. Hailey was not on the red carpet when Gala met last year, which took place shortly after she and Justin revealed that they were expecting. They welcomed Jack in August 2024. I could probably have had [hidden my pregnancy] Hailey told to the end W Magazine about her experience. But I did not enjoy the stress not to be able to enjoy my pregnancy outside. I felt that I hid this big secret and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go outside and to live my life.

