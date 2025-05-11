Sports
Tony Finau says what he really thinks about Philadelphia Cricket Club that makes Birdie a bunker on day three on the Truist Championship
The Truist Championship is nice ready for the final round on Sunday, and Tony Finau certainly still has a chance to win.
Finau finished on eight-under-par after day three at the Truist championship, after his third round 67, and he is six shots on a drift of joint leaders Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka.
This week Golffans gave their first glimpse of Philadelphia Cricket Club as a PGA Tour location.
The AW Tilling Hast -Juweeltje, located in Philadelphia, is not like any other course we see on the PGA Tour.
Rory Mcilroy suggested that the course needed another 500-600 meters to have it play as it was designed until more than a century ago.
There are other ways to make a golf course more challenging, but that is a debate for another day.
The fact that 14-under-par leads after three days says a lot. It is not exactly the million under par that was predicted sarcastically earlier in the week, right?
Tony Finau gives the judgment of the Philadelphia Cricket Club after day three on the Truist Championship
Finau was actually connected to a move to Liv Golf towards the end of last year, but he is clearly still a PGA Tour player.
Despite his fragmentary form, the 35-year-old is still a huge attraction because of his sympathetic nature and explosive power with his driver in his hand.
Finau is a real favorite with fans and he gave the galleries in Philadelphia Cricket Club enough to encourage on Saturday.
After his round, the man from Salt Lake City was asked by reporters to give his honest opinion about the AW Tilling Hastbaan.
He said, yes, I really came a nice start. I feel that I was playing solidly, there became a bit rough in the middle. I made a two -squeeze at 8. I thought 9 and 10 were huge for me. I was able to bounce back at 9 with a birdie from the bunker, who felt like an eagle.
This week I feel that the dangers are the sand. I doubled 8 and hit the lip of a bunker at 9. Could be more effort, but I was able to manage and Birdie 9. Then I came to 10-down from the bunker at 10. I just thought that was huge. Then I was able to run towards the end and I found myself in battle there.
It is a good golf course, the right test. Yesterday was clearly difficult. The later you played, the harder it was. I felt that you were dealing with more rain and wind. Today was windy, so I feel that the golf course is holding a bit. There were some really good scores, but in general a good wave test. I think it will be a good tomorrow.
What Rory Mcilroy actually said about Philadelphia Cricket Club
Earlier this week McIlroy received a lot of criticism of his comments about Philly Cricket Club.
The Masters champion spoke with reporters after his second round and suggested that he would have liked the course to be longer.
He said, Yes, absolutely. It is a bit more strategic. Even today, heavier air, rain, a little wind. I retire on a few holes and then I hit the driver on a few.
I mean, I think there is a lot of debate about it, but if the golf ball just got a little shorter, this course would be great. Not that it is not great anyway, but at the moment we are for the distances we have touched, it is probably 500 or 600 meters too short.
Yes, it would be great to be able to play such courses as the architect wanted you to play them. So yes, as it does, it gives you a better appreciation if you certainly play them in these circumstances.
What about cutting the fairways in around 300-320 Yard marking and the rough grows so that it is deep and knotty.
What about making the greens smaller as they are at the RBC heritage? It is no coincidence that Harbor Town on the left gives the players all kinds of problems, even though they are incredibly short according to today's standards.
I really don't think that extending these beautiful old golf courses is the best choice. I also don't love the idea of turning a golf ball back.
However, something has to change. As far as I am concerned, making more dangers in the game would worry the world's best golfers much more than another 500 meters on the Scorecard.
|
